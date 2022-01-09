Steelers vs. Ravens, Week 18: 3rd quarter in-game update

1st Quarter In-Game Update

The Baltimore Ravens received the football to start the second half, and they came out of halftime looking like an inspired football team. A Tyler Huntley converted a key third down, and it was Latavius Murray with a 46-yard touchdown run up the gut for the first touchdown of the game. After Boswell’s extra point, the Ravens led the game 10-3.

Pittsburgh put together their best drive of the game with a good mixture of run and pass with Ben Roethlisberger targeting Diontae Johnson to get the ball into the red-zone. However, on a 3rd and 1 Snell was stopped short and Mike Tomlin elected for another Chris Boswell field goal to make the score 10-6 with 7:41 remaining in the third quarter.

The 10-6 score would carry into the fourth quarter with the Ravens in the red-zone.