Piittsburgh Steelers scenarios to officially clinch a 2021 playoff spot

The Pittsburgh Steelers entered the final Sunday of the 2021 NFL regular season with a long shot to make the playoffs. Coming into Baltimore as the underdog, the Steelers also needed the Jacksonville Jaguars, who were 15-point underdogs going into the game, to pull off the upset and defeat the Indianapolis Colts in Jacksonville. There was a chance things could work out for the Steelers, but probability was not on their side.

With both the Steelers and Jaguars kicking off at 1 PM on Sunday, many Steelers fans found themselves checking the score while taking in Ben Roethlisberger‘s final regular-season game. As the day went on, the Jaguars continued to build their lead while the Steelers fell behind the Ravens in the third quarter. But the Steelers came back to take the lead and hold the Ravens to a field goal to send the game to overtime. After holding Baltimore, it took two third-down completions by Ben Roethlisberger along with a fourth-down conversion for the Steelers to get a game-winning field goal from Chris Boswell to seal the deal.

Now, the only thing that stands in the way of the Pittsburgh Steelers and the postseason is the Sunday night matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders. Which team do the Steelers need to win? Frankly, it doesn’t matter. All that needs to occur for the Steelers to make the playoffs is for the game to not end in a tie in Las Vegas.

That’s it. That’s the playoff scenario for the Steelers.

So when Steelers fans believed it would be a memorable afternoon with nothing to watch after 4:30 PM EST, now Steelers’ Nation must stay tuned for the Sunday night game just to make sure the unlikely tie does not occur.

