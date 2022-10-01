 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A look back at the Steelers week that was: The Mini-Bye Week Blues edition

BTSC’s random-thought renegade is back with his bizarre look at the Steelers week that was.

By Bryan Anthony Davis
Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

The Steelers are 1-2, and lots of things are going on. Let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Sunday 9/25

Rihanna gets the nod for the Super Bowl Halftime Show. I’m just not a fan of the direction that Pepsi and the NFL has taken with this lately. Who cares if they are almost 70, bring back Up With People.

Monday 9/19

But misses out on Defensive Player of the Month to Melvin Ingram III despite dominating his former teammate in statistical categories.

The Pro Bowl was unwatchable, Don’t blow this, Goodell.

When Heyward is involved, it’s more like Cam-munity instead of community. I can’t imagine No. 97 never winning an NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

It’s not hypocritical to wish a player that you have sounded off against best wishes for a speedy recovery.

A lot of people feel that this revelation is hokum. I think it’s 100% true.

Tuesday 9/27

I’m a huge fan of No. 94, but Tyson Alualu has struggled. The move makes sense.

Tuszka is starting to get passed around like a shirtless picture of the Rock at a women’s prison. Wait a second, aren’t most pics of the Rock shirtless?

Jordan Berry rises like a black-and-gold phoenix to the chagrin of ata least somebody we all know here at BTSC.

Wednesday 9/28

Even more Canada on offense.

No Flacco against the Steelers on Sunday. Is that a good thing or a bad thing?

Thursday 9/29

There’s a good bit of names on the list, but the “FP” designation on 60% of the list is good news.

Friday 9/30

Yessssssssssss! I’m still hoping Gilbert gets a chance to shine in the Steel City sun. My condolences to Mr. McCollum though.

No Ahkello is not good, But the possibility of no Witherspoon and Sutton could be all wrong for a team looking to get right.

Saturday 10/1

The former Steeler Mr. Wright could be “Mr. Right Now” for the Chiefs.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet have a BAD one.

