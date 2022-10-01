A look back at the Steelers week that was: The Mini-Bye Week Blues edition

The Steelers are 1-2, and lots of things are going on. Let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Sunday 9/25

Rihanna confirms she is headlining the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show. pic.twitter.com/NaIhpr6LWt — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 25, 2022

Rihanna gets the nod for the Super Bowl Halftime Show. I’m just not a fan of the direction that Pepsi and the NFL has taken with this lately. Who cares if they are almost 70, bring back Up With People.

Monday 9/19

Also flying under the radar, Alex Highsmith is your league leader in sacks thru 3 games (before MNF) with 4.5. — Jeremy Betz (@thebetz93) September 26, 2022

But misses out on Defensive Player of the Month to Melvin Ingram III despite dominating his former teammate in statistical categories.

Introducing the 2023 Pro Bowl Games presented by Verizon.



Coming to @Vegas this February. pic.twitter.com/RdJRsMBK5U — NFL (@NFL) September 26, 2022

The Pro Bowl was unwatchable, Don’t blow this, Goodell.

When Heyward is involved, it’s more like Cam-munity instead of community. I can’t imagine No. 97 never winning an NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

#Browns confirm that Myles Garrett was involved in a one-car accident this afternoon after leaving the practice facility. Garrett suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital. — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) September 26, 2022

It’s not hypocritical to wish a player that you have sounded off against best wishes for a speedy recovery.

Award winning reporter @JRown32 on @937theFan says the majority of Steelers offensive players want Matt Canada fired. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) September 26, 2022

A lot of people feel that this revelation is hokum. I think it’s 100% true.

Tuesday 9/27

I’m a huge fan of No. 94, but Tyson Alualu has struggled. The move makes sense.

The Chargers have claimed OLB Derrek Tuszka off of waivers from the Titans. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 27, 2022

Tuszka is starting to get passed around like a shirtless picture of the Rock at a women’s prison. Wait a second, aren’t most pics of the Rock shirtless?

We have signed P Jordan Berry to the practice squad and released LB Delontae Scott from the practice squad. @BordasLawhttps://t.co/lPUoNIXDc4 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 27, 2022

Jordan Berry rises like a black-and-gold phoenix to the chagrin of ata least somebody we all know here at BTSC.

Wednesday 9/28

For the first time, more than 200 players, coaches and execs will celebrate their heritage with international flags and decals on helmets and pins on clothes in Weeks 4-5. Kyler Murray (Korea), Chase Claypool (Canada), Amon-Ra St. Brown (Germany) among those participating. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 28, 2022

Even more Canada on offense.

Zach Wilson is back and will start this week for the #Jets against the #Steelers, Robert Saleh says.



He received medical clearance, as was expected & talked about on Sunday.



First start for Wilson in Year 2 days away. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) September 28, 2022

No Flacco against the Steelers on Sunday. Is that a good thing or a bad thing?

Thursday 9/29

There’s a good bit of names on the list, but the “FP” designation on 60% of the list is good news.

Friday 9/30

We have signed DB Mark Gilbert to the practice squad and released C Ryan McCollum from the practice squad. @BordasLaw https://t.co/WXPv8HuKmc — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 30, 2022

Yessssssssssss! I’m still hoping Gilbert gets a chance to shine in the Steel City sun. My condolences to Mr. McCollum though.

No Ahkello is not good, But the possibility of no Witherspoon and Sutton could be all wrong for a team looking to get right.

Saturday 10/1

The #Chiefs have ruled K Harrison Butker (ankle) out for Sunday's game. K Matthew Wright was elevated from the practice squad. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 1, 2022

The former Steeler Mr. Wright could be “Mr. Right Now” for the Chiefs.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet have a BAD one.