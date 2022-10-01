Predicting the Steelers’ inactive list for Week 4 vs. the Jets

The Pittsburgh Steelers are back home in Pittsburgh after a slightly extended rest from Thursday Night Football. As the season rolls on, the true nature of the depth chart has come much more into focus. So for Week 4, trying to predict who the Steelers will have on their inactive list on Sunday morning should be much more predictable. But there is one or two questions which may be answered on Saturday afternoon.

The rules in the 2022 season when it comes to the players active on game day have been carried over from the last two seasons. As long as a team has eight offensive lineman who will be dressing for the game, they could have 48 players on their active roster rather than the 46 in previous seasons. If the Steelers elevate any players from their practice squad, their inactive list would increase by the same number of players. Until the Steelers announce an elevation, we will assume it is only five players but will adjust the projection if necessary.

Game Status

CB Ahkello Witherspoon: OUT (hamstring)

Here are the possibilities to end up inactive for the Steelers against the Jets on Sunday:

Definitely:

CB Ahkello Witherspoon- Although Witherspoon lands in this category as it is where players are who have been ruled out, there is still a scenario in which Witherspoon does not appear on the inactive list on Sunday. Not knowing the severity of his injury, the Steelers could place Witherspoon on the Reserve/Injured List Saturday before 4 PM if they feel he’s going to be missing at least four games. The other option is Witherspoon stays on the roster and the Steelers still could elevate a player from the practice squad.

Most Likely:

QB Mason Rudolph- Third quarterback. The depth chart hasn’t changed. Rudolph is still here.

WR Steven Sims- All the wide receivers are healthy, so Sim is listed again.

G Kendrick Green- Even though some Steelers fans began to groan at the thought of Kendrick Green playing when it was reported Kevin Dotson had an ankle injury, Dotson didn’t miss any practice time this week so I don’t see the Steelers keeping Green active just in case as they still have other options and guard.

Possibly:

LB Mark Robinson- I dropped a few players to this group in case the Steelers don’t make a roster move and have an extra helmet to hand out for Sunday. One player who could add value, especially on special teams, would be the seventh-round rookie.

DT Isaiahh Loudermilk- I know some would like to see Loudermilk active to help against the run, I’m just not sure who the Steelers would swap him out with at this time. The only thing would be is if there is no roster move and the Steelers use the extra available spot for Loudermilk.

OLB David Anenih- Since there has been an elevation of an outside linebacker the last two games as Anenih has gotten acclimated with the Steelers, there’s still the possibility that it could happen again. But Delontae Scott is not on the practice squad anymore so it would have to be Ryan Anderson. While I think it’s more likely Anenih is active, the possibility can’t be dismissed.

Unlikely:

None- it’s more about if anyone new would be active rather than a surprise player being inactive.

Projected Inactive List:

Ahkello Witherspoon Mason Rudolph Steven Sims Kendrick Green Isaiahh Loudermilk Mark Robinson*

I think there’s going to be a move happen on Saturday with a cornerback from the practice squad. Althiough they could get by with just Ahkello Witherspoon out, the fact Cam Sutton missed some practice time Friday with a groin injury could give reason to have another option. I believe either Josh Jackson, Quincy Wilson, or even Mark Gilbert could be elevated to the 53 or even signed officially if Witherspoon goes on IR. I think Gilbert is the least likely candidate as he just re-joined the practice squad Friday. But I will give my five players, four of which have been on the list each week, with the fifth being Ahkello Witherspoon. If anyone who’s been inactive all season gets a helmet with this week, I’m pulling for Mark Robinson. But I’m also putting him on this list as a move otherwise make sense. But when that move occurs, I don’t think it will involve the outside linebackers and David Anenih gets his first opportunity in black and gold.

As always, feel free to list your projected inactives in the comments below.