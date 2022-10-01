Saturday Night Steelers Open Thread: Spicy, hopeful leadership!

A gorgeous fall day here in this part of the Great White North. Perfect day for football, give or take about 60 degrees with light breeze, and no clouds which means a bright sun. Other than fall equaling the end of summer, it really is a wonderful time of year!

At this point in the season, have you given up hope of Pittsburgh Steelers playoff appearance. If so, too bad. Please explain why we should NOT be giving up on this season? Najee came out this week to say that the issues running the ball are more on him than the O Line. Is he being truthful or is he being a good captain and trying to take some distractions away from the men in the trenches. As I write this, social media is blowing up with alleged stories of AB (yes, that AB) exposing himself to guests in a hotel pool. Should the NFL/NFLPA be doing more to help players (past and present) with respect to life outside the stadium. Again give some specific reasons or examples with your answer. For many, fall = pumpkin spice. I mean pumpkin spice is almost everywhere. Are you a fan? Do you want it on anything and everything? Only specific items? Does it ‘ruin’ traditional items like the glorious pumpkin pie? Imagine yourself sitting around a ‘campfire’. It could be deep in the woods, in your backyard or even at the beach. Your belly is full from a wonderful meal, the tunes are rocking (or in yinzers case... countrying), your cooler is full of ice and your favorite beverage, your family or best buds are hanging with you... What is the perfect temperature?