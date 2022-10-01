Steelers elevate 2 practice squad players for Week 4 vs. the Jets

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made two practice squad elevations ahead of their Week 4 matchup with the New York Jets. With cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon already ruled out, the Steelers have elevated cornerback Josh Jackson as well as linebacker Ryan Anderson.

We have elevated LB Ryan Anderson and CB Josh Jackson from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive roster for Sunday's game. @BordasLaw https://t.co/5vC7TyNNjq — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 1, 2022

Josh Jackson was a second-round draft pick by the Green Bay Packers out of Iowa in the 2018 NFL draft. After three years in Green Bay where Jackson played in 42 games with 15 starts with 86 tackles and 12 passes defense, he was traded to the New York Giants in exchange for cornerback Isaac Yiadom. Released by the Giants in October after not appearing in a game, Jackson landed on the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad where he was elevated for two games and had four tackles. Jackson spent the 2022 preseason with the Arizona Cardinals but did not make the team. Jackson was one of the final players signed by the Steelers to their 16-man practice squad ahead of Week 1.

A second-round pick by Washington in 2017 out of Alabama, Ryan Andersen spent four years in Washington where he appeared in 52 games with only four starts. Anderson had 86 tackles and 6.0 sacks along with 15 quarterback hits, one pass defensed, five forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries through the 2020 NFL season. In 2021, Anderson signed a one-year contract with the New York Giants. At the very end of the preseason, Anderson was suspended for the first six games of 2021 for violating the NFL‘s policy on performance enhancing substances. Anderson was released several days later when the Giants cut their roster down to 53 players and did not play in the NFL last season. Anderson was added to the Steelers practice squad during Week 2 after the injury to T.J. Watt.

While the elevation of Jackson makes a lot of sense with a Ahkello Witherspoon out and Cam Sutton dealing with a groin injury despite not having an injury status for the game, the elevation of Ryan Anderson likely means David Anenih will once again be on the inactive list despite being on the 53-man roster for three weeks. The Steelers inactives will be announced at approximately 11:30 AM Sunday morning, 90 minutes ahead of kick off.

For those wondering who a player would be when they possibly see a different jersey number on the field, Josh Jackson will be wearing number 16 while Ryan Anderson will be number 54.

Stay tuned to Behind The Steel Curtain as the Steelers prepare to face the New York Jets this Sunday at 1 PM at Acrisure Stadium.