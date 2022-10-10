Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Monday Edition

Here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, we are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the website but have decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said and written, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

The BTSC Steelers Mike Tomlin Post-Game Presser Recap: Bills 38, Steelers 3

The Bills were way too much for the Steelers on Sunday at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo. Steeler. Mike Tomlin had a lot to say to the media afterwards. Join BTSC Editor Dave Schofield as he recaps the post-game presser.

The BTSC Steelers Post-Game Show: Undermanned Bills overwhelm Steelers, 38-3

The excitement surrounding the insertion of Kenny Pickett into the Steelers lineup was supposed to provide a spark. But said spark blew out in the Buffalo wind as nothing worked in the Steelers blowout loss in Western New York. Jeff Hartman, Dave Schofield and Bryan Anthony Davis break down the game like no one else does on the latest edition of The Steelers Post-Game Show.

Let’s Ride, Monday: Winners and Losers after the Steelers 38-3 embarrassment in Buffalo

The Pittsburgh Steelers were beaten badly in Buffalo in Week 5 of the NFL and there was good, bad, ugly, and unfortunate. BTSC Senior Editor Jeff Hartman diagnoses all five, and gives his thoughts on the game, on the latest episode of “Let’s Ride”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

Steelers Winners and Losers from the Steelers loss in Buffalo

and MUCH MORE!

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE