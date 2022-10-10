NFL Week 6 Betting Preview: Steelers currently 8-point underdogs vs. the Buccaneers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have are up against the wall as they are currently 1-4 after getting dominated in Week 5 by the Buffalo Bills. When it comes to the betting lines for Sunday’s game, the following information is the current consensus spread and over/under for the Steelers this week as reported by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Game Info: Week 6

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 at 1:00 PM

Steelers betting line: +8

Over/under: 42.5

Last Regular Season Meeting: Steelers (W) 30-27 vs Buccaneers

Win streak: 1 game PIT

Last 3 Meetings: PIT 2 - 1 TAM

Last 10 Meetings: PIT 8 - 2 TAM

The opening line on the game was at +3.5 after the schedule was announced in May. Based on the the first five weeks of the NFL season the line has moved more to the 3-2 Buccaneers.

Being the underdogs on Sunday, the Steelers have a current moneyline of +295 to win the game straight up, which is the equivalent of 59/20 odds. So a $20 bet placed on the Steelers over the Bucs would have a payout of $79 ($59 plus the original $20 bet). The Buccaneers have a current moneyline of -360, or 5/18 odds. Therefore the same $20 bet placed on Tampa Bay to win straight up would have a payout of $25.56 ($5.56 plus the original $20 bet).

The Steelers are 12-5-1 against the spread in their last 18 games played in October and are 5-0 against the spread in their last 5 games against the AFC South. The Steelers also have gone UNDER in 5 of their last 6 home games and have gone UNDER in 6 of their last 9 games played on Sundays.

If looking at the futures bets at DraftKings.com, the Steelers odds to win the Super Bowl are at 300/1 after Week 5. The Steelers odds to win the AFC Championship are 200/1 odds. As for winning the AFC North, the Steelers are currently at 40/1 odds behind the Browns at 19/4 odds, the Bengals at 17/4, and the Ravens as the favorite at 4/9 odds.