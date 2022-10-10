AFC North Recap: Ravens last-second win gives them sole possession of first place

The fifth week of NFL football is behind us, and it was quite the week in the AFC North division. With that said, it is time to see how the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns all did in the week that was.

Time to take a look...

Los Angeles Chargers - 30

Cleveland Browns - 28

The back-and-forth affair was exciting for those who watched the game, and it’s another close loss the Browns have suffered this season. The Chargers are a good team, but the Browns will be looking back at games like the one Sunday and wonder “what if”. Nonetheless, they are still alive in the division with a 2-3 record.

Buffalo Bills - 38

Pittsburgh Steelers - 3

Possibly one of the worst games in recent memory. The only game which is comparable is the 41-10 loss to the Bengals last season. The game was never close, and even when the Bills tried to help the Steelers, they couldn’t help themselves. Just a bad performance all around by a pretty bad team.

Baltimore Ravens - 19

Cincinnati Bengals - 17

Sunday Night Football in M&T Bank Stadium saw the Ravens do what they typically do. Get a lead, and let the opposition back into the game. This time, the Ravens defense made enough plays to give their All-Pro kicker a chance to win the game. Justin Tucker did what Justin Tucker does, and he drilled the game-winning field goal as time expired. A big win for Baltimore who now has sole possession of first place in the division.

AFC North Standings

Baltimore Ravens - 3-2

Cleveland Browns - 2-3

Cincinnati Bengals - 2-3

Pittsburgh Steelers - 1-4

Week 6 AFC North Schedule:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pittsburgh Steelers — 1 p.m. ET, Sunday

New England Patriots at Cleveland Browns — 1 p.m. ET, Sunday

Cincinnati Bengals at New Orleans Saints — 1 p.m. ET, Sunday

Baltimore Ravens at New York Giants — 1 p.m. ET, Sunday

A look ahead...

The next four opponents for all AFC North teams:

Baltimore Ravens: at NY Giants, vs. Browns, at Buccaneers, at Saints

Cleveland Browns: vs. Patriots, at Ravens, vs. Bengals, BYE

Pittsburgh Steelers: vs. Buccaneers, at Dolphins, at Eagles, BYE

Cincinnati Bengals: at Saints, vs. Falcons, at Browns, vs. Panthers