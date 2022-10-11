List of Steelers injuries grows as they prepare for the Buccaneers in Week 6

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off a demoralizing 38-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 5, and Tuesday marked the day where the team officially turns the page. Turning their attention to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6, Mike Tomlin met with the media Tuesday to talk about everything from the previous defeat to the upcoming stretch of games.

One of the biggest storylines, and rightfully so, heading into the upcoming game were based around injuries. The Steelers, especially the defense, have been hampered with injuries. The list of players who left the game Sunday remained, but there were some new names added Tuesday during Tomlin’s meeting with the media.

Defensively, the injuries which remained were to cornerback Cam Sutton, who is dealing with a hamstring injury, Minkah Fitzpatrick, whose knee injury will have him monitored throughout the week, cornerback Levi Wallace is in the NFL’s concussion protocol and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon remains hampered by his hamstring injury. As it pertains to Witherspoon, there is a good chance he could return to practice this week after missing the last two games with his hamstring injury. Otherwise, Tomlin mentioned these players will be closely monitored throughout the week for their availability on Sunday.

Other injuries on the defensive side of the ball were to defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi, who left the game with a back injury and continues to be dealing with that injury. As Tomlin said, he could be limited early in the week with his injury.

A new injury on the defensive side of the ball is to nose tackle Montravius Adams who Tomlin said he is dealing with a hip injury.

The other position group which is dealing with injuries is the tight end room. Pat Freiermuth is in the NFL’s concussion protocol, his third concussion in the last two seasons, and Tomlin also said Zach Gentry is dealing with a knee injury. If one, or both, of those players are held out of the lineup this Sunday, it would equate to an increased role for rookie Connor Heyward in the team’s offense.

The Steelers’ injury woes continue throughout the regular season, and will have to rely on secondary players to step in, and step up, if they want to end their 4-game losing streak and get back in the win column.

As is standard, the first reported practice will be Wednesday, so be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes on these injuries, as well as other news surrounding the team as they press on throughout the 2022 regular season.