The Pittsburgh Steelers were losers in Week 5 of the 2022 regular season, and the loss was not pretty. In fact, through five weeks it has made it extremely difficult to gauge where the Steelers rank among their NFL peers.

How far did the team fall after the Week 5 loss to the Buffalo Bills? Based on this week’s NFL Power Rankings, pretty far.

All in all, the Steelers’ rankings this week were all over the map. The truth might be somewhere in the middle, but it’s that time of the week where we take a look at other outlets’ rankings after Week 5 of regular season action.

Let’s get to the rankings...

1. Kansas City Chiefs

2. Buffalo Bills

3. Philadelphia Eagles

4. Minnesota Vikings

5. Dallas Cowboys

6. San Francisco 49ers

7. Baltimore Ravens

8. Green Bay Packers

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

10. Los Angeles Chargers

...

29. Pittsburgh Steelers

“No phase of the Steelers’ game is playing well through the first five games, but the most impactful obstacle is the lack of pass rush. In T.J. Watt’s absence, the Steelers have recorded only three sacks in four games and have posted two games without a single sack. Without a dependable pass rush, the Steelers’ secondary is stressed, and teams are able to put up big numbers. Meanwhile, the offense lacks an identity and can’t keep up in a high-scoring game. Pittsburgh’s playoff hopes are bleak.”

1. Buffalo Bills

2. Philadelphia Eagles

3. Kansas City Chiefs

4. San Francisco 49ers

5. Baltimore Ravens

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

7. Minnesota Vikings

8. Green Bay Packers

9. Cincinnati Bengals

10. Dallas Cowboys

...

27. Pittsburgh Steelers

“The Steelers were overmatched by a vastly superior Bills team on Sunday, falling behind by four touchdowns by halftime in an eventual 38-3 loss in Western New York. Pittsburgh’s defense — lost without T.J. Watt — surrendered a 98-yard touchdown strike from Josh Allen on the third play from scrimmage and rarely looked competitive after that. Mike Tomlin didn’t mince words after the game. “Satisfied with the effort?” the coach replied to a reporter’s query. “We got smashed. What are we doing here, man?” With an unforgiving schedule ahead, Tomlin appears destined to finally endure his first losing season as head coach. It’s fair to wonder if Pittsburgh ends this rebuilding campaign with one of the worst records in football.”

1. Philadelphia Eagles

2. Buffalo Bills

3. Kansas City Chiefs

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5. San Francisco 49ers

6. Dallas Cowboys

7. New York Giants

8. Minnesota Vikings

10. Los Angeles Chargers

...

28. Pittsburgh Steelers

“The Steelers’ defense was bound to be overwhelmed against Allen and the pass-happy Bills, leading to some frustration and tension around the Kenny Pickett-led offense. Without T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh is a far cry from the team that upset Cincinnati in Week 1 and is fortunate to have that one win.”

1. Philadelphia Eagles

2. Buffalo Bills

3. Kansas City Chiefs

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5. Minnesota Vikings

6. Dallas Cowboys

7. San Francisco 49ers

8. New York Giants

9. Green Bay Packers

10. Miami Dolphins

...

29. Pittsburgh Steelers

“Kenny Pickett’s first start was a tough one, even if he did some good things. The Steelers never had a chance at Buffalo, but he kept fighting. That’s a good thing.”

Tier 6: Definitely Bad Teams

Pittsburgh Steelers

That’s about what we could expect from the Steelers starting Kenny Pickett for the first time ever against the Buffalo Bills. The Steelers’ offensive line lacks talent but had played better than expected before facing the Bills. Yet, Buffalo has arguably the best front four in the league, and Pickett was struggling to mind his footing in the pocket. But a bigger issue is the team’s inability to run the football. And although before the game they’d avoided allowing massive plays through the air, that was not the case against Buffalo. Fans are probably miserable. It’s a new feeling. It’s what like 30 other franchises’ fans have known their whole lives. You’ll get used to it eventually. Or this will only last one season and the Steelers will get back on track in 2023 like nothing ever happened.

What do you think of these rankings? Should the Steelers be higher? Are they ranked too high?