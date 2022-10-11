Steelers sign David Anenih to the practice squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a roster move on Tuesday to fill out their 16-man practice squad. On Saturday, the Steelers signed linebacker Ryan Anderson to the 53-man roster off of the practice squad ahead of their Week 5 matchup. The signing of Anderson left the Steelers one spot shy of 16 as they head into Week 6.

The corresponding move when the Steelers signed Anderson was releasing linebacker David Anenih. After clearing waivers, Anenih is the player who is now added to the Steelers practice squad.

We have signed LB David Anenih to the practice squad. @BordasLaw https://t.co/uoeqB8khGS — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 11, 2022

David Anenih attended the University of Houston before being picked up as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Titans. He played 116 defensive snaps during the preseason where he had 3.0 sacks, two forced fumbles, and four tackles according to Pro Football Focus. Although Anenih didn’t make the 53-man roster, he did earn himself a spot on the Titan’s 16-man practice squad. Following T.J. Watt‘s injury in Week 1, the Steelers signed Anenih to the 53-man roster off of Tennessee’s practice squad.

When a player signed off another team’s practice squad, they must stay with the team on the 53-man roster and receive a game paycheck for at least three games. For the three games Anenih was on the Steelers roster, they used a practice squad elevation at outside linebacker and had Anenih inactive. For Week 5, the Steelers made the move of releasing Anenih and signing Anderson to the roster. After clearing waivers, Anenih was free to sign with the Steelers practice squad.

Stay tuned to Behind The Steel Curtain for continued coverage as the Steelers host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday at Acrisure Stadium.