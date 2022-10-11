BTSC Survivor Pool Update: Week 5 results

The Behind The Steel Curtain survivor pool is rolling along as each week those who make it through are one step closer to the prize. With four leagues completely filled with 100 entries, the fifth league finished with 35 participants. While technically there are 435 total entries, I have one entry in each league as the commissioner so there were 431 different contestants. Hundreds have entered, but only one can go home with the autographed Cam Heyward football.

The most common selection for Week 5 was a tie between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the Atlanta Falcons and the Buffalo Bills to take down our beloved Steelers. Even though the five contestants who picked against the Steelers had nothing to worry about, the five who picked Tampa Bay had to begin to sweat things in the fourth quarter. But the officials made sure Tom Brady held the ball to finish the game as someone breathed on him too hard in order to draw the foul and secure the win for the Buccaneers.

The third most popular pick was the selection of the Jacksonville Jaguars to win against the Houston Texans. With the Jags failing to find the end zone all day, a late touchdown from the Texans sent 5 contestants packing.

The only other teams that were selected this week were the one each for the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers.

This week, there were no contestants who were eliminated by not making a selection. Let’s keep this up!

So after five weeks, only 2.5% of the entries still remain. If you are still alive, make sure you enter your pick early so you don’t get knocked out due to a lack of selection. This is your reminder, so go make your pick now! Even if you are the only contestant in your league, you have to keep making your picks. It’s going to pick up even more now as five teams have been used and bye weeks start kicking in.

Weekly Update:

Upcoming Week 6 Games of Note:

Most heavily favored: L.A. Rams (-10.5) at home over Carolina

L.A. Rams (-10.5) at home over Carolina Closest match up: Chicago (-1) at home over Washington

Chicago (-1) at home over Washington The Steelers match up: Pittsburgh (+8.5) at home vs. Tampa Bay

BYES: Las Vegas, Detroit, Tennessee, Houston

(all lines are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

So there you have it! Make sure you check back at Behind The Steel Curtain to stay updated on the contest. Even if you did not enter or have already been eliminated, feel free to check in and see how you would have fared each week.