Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Wednesday edition

Steelers 2022 is ongoing and we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said and typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each broadcasted episode.

The Steelers Fix: Pinpointing Steelers team needs after Week 5

The Steelers are near the bottom of the NFL, and they no longer are just one position away. What are the team needs of the black and gold at this juncture in the 2022 season? Join BTSC’s Jeremy Betz and Andrew Wilbar as they break it all down on The Steelers Fix.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Steelers Team Needs after Week 5

and MUCH MORE!

The Mike Tomlin Weekly Press Conference Recap: Week 6 vs. Tampa

The Scho Bro Show: The Steelers need to get it together in more ways than one

The Steelers have a multitude of problems, it’s just not one thing that needs fixed including press conferences. This will be just one of the subjects that will be discussed on the Scho Bro Show. the brotherly love entry of the BTSC family of podcasts. As always, it sure is a good time to get on the airwaves and discuss the black-and-gold. On this show, Dave and Big Bro Scho break down all things Steelers, still talk stats, and also answer questions from fans!

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

The Steelers have a lot they need to get together

Dave and Rich walk you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

Let’s Ride, Wednesday: The Steelers’ response in Week 6 will be very telling

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off an embarrassing 38-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 5. How will they respond in Week 6? This week will be very telling for the black and gold. BTSC Senior Editor Jeff Hartman outlines this, and more, on the latest episode of the “Let’s Ride” podcast.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

How the Steelers prepare for Tampa will tell a lot

The Mail Bag

and MUCH MORE!

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE