Steelers Injury Report: 9 players miss practice on Wednesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers are once again dealing with a number of injuries coming out of their Week 5 defeat. As the Steelers take the practice field for their first official day of preparation for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there were nine players who did not participate while one was limited. In the first injury report of the week courtesy of the Steelers PR Department, the lone bright spot was the return of Terrell Edmunds.

One player who has missed the last two games is cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon with a hamstring injury. In Tuesday’s press conference, head coach Mike Tomlin stated Witherspoon is scheduled to do some work this week. On Wednesday, Witherspoon did not practice.

Another player who missed last week’s game for the Steelers was safety Terrell Edmunds who left the Steelers Week 4 game in the first half and is still in the NFL concussion protocol. To come through the protocol, Edmunds will have to be symptom free and increase his physical activity. After being limited the last two practices last week, Edmunds was a full participant on Wednesday.

Another member of the secondary who may not be available this week due to injury is cornerback Cam Sutton who is dealing with a groin and hamstring injury. Leaving Sunday’s game, Coach Tomlin said on Tuesday that Sutton may not be available to start the week. As expected, Sutton did not practice on Wednesday.

As if there wasn’t enough in the secondary, Minkah Fitzpatrick is still dealing with a knee injury. For Wednesday’s practice, Fritzpatrcik was unable to participate.

To round out the rest of the injuries going on in the Steelers secondary, Levi Wallace is one of two players, with the other being tight end Pat Freiermuth, who left Sunday’s game and were in the concussion protocol. On Wednesday, both players were listed as not participating although Pat Freiermuth was seen participating in some manner.

Steelers pass-catchers and running backs go through individual drills today during the early portion of practice pic.twitter.com/LnMvWoXR96 — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) October 12, 2022

Larry Ogunjobi was unable to play in the second half of Sunday’s game with the back injury. Additionally, the Steelers are dealing with injuries on the defensive line with Montravius Adams with a hip injury. On Wednesday, neither player was able to participate in practice.

Another position dealing with a lot of injury is a tight end. I stated before with Pat Freiermuth being in the concussion protocol, but Zach Gentry is also dealing with a knee injury. On Wednesday, Gentry did not practice.

Another player who did not practice on Monday was Steelers center Mason Cole with a foot injury. Cole was seen in a walking boot earlier this week but said it would not affect his status for Sunday’s game.

The only player on the list who participated but it was in a limited fashion was wide receiver Diontae Johnson with a hip injury.

As for the Buccaneers’ injury report, you can see the names courtesy of Steelers.com.