Podcasts: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Thursday edition

Steelers 2022 is ongoing and we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said or typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

The Steelers War Room: Can the Steelers rookies help “buc” the team’s losing trend?

The Steelers need to get on track, and it’s the team’s freshman that could be the best bet to set them on the right course. Could the rookies be the catalyst for a victory vs. Tom Brady and Tampa Bay? This will be one of the topics discussed as BTSC invites you to heck out our Aussie perspective and stay a while with Matt Peverell in The Steelers War Room. Join Matty P. for his solo show as he examines the ins-and-outs of the Steelers in an attempt to put you in the mind of Art Rooney II, Mike Tomlin, Omar Khan, Andy Weidl, Sheldon White and Dan Colbert when it comes to personnel.

Rundown of the show:

The Steelers rookies' chances vs. Tampa

Much More

Check out the BTSC’s Aussie perspective and stay a while with Matty in The Steelers War Room.

Know Your Enemy: The Steelers enter Week 6 trying not to kick the Bucket

News and Notes

A look at the 2022 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Special Guest: JC Allen of Pewter Report and Evan Wanish of The Cannon Fire Podcast

Geoffrey and Shannon walk you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

From the Steelers’ Cutting Room Floor: What are the biggest problems on the Pittsburgh Steelers?

The Steelers have problems galore. What are the biggest concerns facing the black and gold? Geoffrey Benedict examines this and more on the latest episode of BTSC’s “From the Cutting Room Floor”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Lessons from the first 5 Weeks of the 2022 NFL Season

and MUCH MORE!

Geoffrey walks you through everything you need to know regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE