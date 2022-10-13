The Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are two teams who don’t know each other well considering they are not in the same conference and only play one another once every four years. However, for these teams, the game in Week 6 is as big one. Throw in the fact the Steelers are on a four-game losing streak, and this game gets even more attention.
Here is the game preview for the Steelers and Bucs for their Week 6 matchup in Pittsburgh.
Teams (Records)
Pittsburgh Steelers: 1-4, 4th place in the AFC North
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 3-2, 1st place in the NFC South
Odds (Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)
Buccaneers (-8.0)
OVER/UNDER: 44.0
Moneyline: Steelers +310; Bucs -380
Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
Last 5 Games in series
Steelers: 4-1
Matchup History
Pittsburgh Steelers lead series 9-2-0
Injury Report
(Note: This will be updated throughout the week as more injury reports are released)
Steelers
Wednesday, October 12
WR Diontae Johnson (Hip) - LP
CB Cameron Sutton (Hamstring) - DNP
CB Ahkello Witherspoon (Hamstring) - DNP
CB Levi Wallace (Concussion) - DNP
S Terrell Edmunds (Concussion) - FP
S Minkah Fitzpatrick (Knee) - DNP
DT Montravius Adams (Hip) - DNP
OL Mason Cole (Foot) - DNP
TE Zach Gentry (Knee) - DNP
TE Pat Freiermuth (Concussion) - DNP
DT Larry Ogunjobi (Back) - DNP
Buccaneers
Wednesday, October 12
TE Cameron Brate (Concussion) - FP
WR Jaelon Darden (Tooth) - DNP
CB Carlton Davis (Hip) - FP
S Mike Edwards (Elbow) - LP
WR Russell Gage (Ankle) - DNP
WR Chris Godwin (Hip/Knee) - LP
DT Akiem Hicks (Foot) - DNP
WR Julio Jones (Knee) - DNP
CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (Quad) - DNP
OLB Carl Nassib (Illness) - DNP
WR Breshad Perriman (Knee/Hamstring) - FP
S Logan Ryan (Foot) - DNP
T Donovan Smith (Elbow) - LP
News and Notes
The Pittsburgh Steelers are a team reeling, and that can be said about every facet of the team. The offense isn’t producing points, or time-consuming drives. The defense isn’t stopping the run, or even providing a bend-don’t-break approach to the game. Special teams has been sporadic, with missed field goals and average punting.
The team the Steelers will host at Acrisure Stadium Sunday are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and while the Bucs are not firing on all cylinders in 2022, they are head-and-shoulders ahead of where Pittsburgh currently resides. The Buccaneers are struggling to run the ball, but even at age 45 Tom Brady continues to prove how tremendous he is with his precision and accuracy throwing the football.
At 1-4, the Steelers absolutely need this game to remain even remotely relevant in the AFC North, while the Buccaneers at 3-2 need to stay ahead of the rest of the NFC South. With the current spread sitting with the Steelers being 8-point home underdogs, most would be throwing their money at Tampa Bay to win and cover, but the Steelers are still a proud franchise and them laying an egg two weeks in a row seems unlikely. In fact, history shows in the Mike Tomlin era when the Steelers lose by a margin of over 30 points, they have a very good record of winning their next game. That was with a quarterback named Ben Roethlisberger at the helm, but we’ll see what Week 8 has in story for the home team Sunday.
Related Articles
Podcasts
Be sure to check out the many BTSC podcasts in the player below:
Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the black and gold for all the coverage of their game with the Buccaneers in Pittsburgh in Week 6 of the 2022 regular season.
Loading comments...