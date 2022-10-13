The Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are two teams who don’t know each other well considering they are not in the same conference and only play one another once every four years. However, for these teams, the game in Week 6 is as big one. Throw in the fact the Steelers are on a four-game losing streak, and this game gets even more attention.

Here is the game preview for the Steelers and Bucs for their Week 6 matchup in Pittsburgh.

Teams (Records)

Pittsburgh Steelers: 1-4, 4th place in the AFC North

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 3-2, 1st place in the NFC South

Odds (Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)

Buccaneers (-8.0)

OVER/UNDER: 44.0

Moneyline: Steelers +310; Bucs -380

Last 5 Games in series

Steelers: 4-1

Matchup History

Pittsburgh Steelers lead series 9-2-0

Injury Report

Steelers

Wednesday, October 12

WR Diontae Johnson (Hip) - LP

CB Cameron Sutton (Hamstring) - DNP

CB Ahkello Witherspoon (Hamstring) - DNP

CB Levi Wallace (Concussion) - DNP

S Terrell Edmunds (Concussion) - FP

S Minkah Fitzpatrick (Knee) - DNP

DT Montravius Adams (Hip) - DNP

OL Mason Cole (Foot) - DNP

TE Zach Gentry (Knee) - DNP

TE Pat Freiermuth (Concussion) - DNP

DT Larry Ogunjobi (Back) - DNP

Buccaneers

Wednesday, October 12

TE Cameron Brate (Concussion) - FP

WR Jaelon Darden (Tooth) - DNP

CB Carlton Davis (Hip) - FP

S Mike Edwards (Elbow) - LP

WR Russell Gage (Ankle) - DNP

WR Chris Godwin (Hip/Knee) - LP

DT Akiem Hicks (Foot) - DNP

WR Julio Jones (Knee) - DNP

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (Quad) - DNP

OLB Carl Nassib (Illness) - DNP

WR Breshad Perriman (Knee/Hamstring) - FP

S Logan Ryan (Foot) - DNP

T Donovan Smith (Elbow) - LP

News and Notes

The Pittsburgh Steelers are a team reeling, and that can be said about every facet of the team. The offense isn’t producing points, or time-consuming drives. The defense isn’t stopping the run, or even providing a bend-don’t-break approach to the game. Special teams has been sporadic, with missed field goals and average punting.

The team the Steelers will host at Acrisure Stadium Sunday are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and while the Bucs are not firing on all cylinders in 2022, they are head-and-shoulders ahead of where Pittsburgh currently resides. The Buccaneers are struggling to run the ball, but even at age 45 Tom Brady continues to prove how tremendous he is with his precision and accuracy throwing the football.

At 1-4, the Steelers absolutely need this game to remain even remotely relevant in the AFC North, while the Buccaneers at 3-2 need to stay ahead of the rest of the NFC South. With the current spread sitting with the Steelers being 8-point home underdogs, most would be throwing their money at Tampa Bay to win and cover, but the Steelers are still a proud franchise and them laying an egg two weeks in a row seems unlikely. In fact, history shows in the Mike Tomlin era when the Steelers lose by a margin of over 30 points, they have a very good record of winning their next game. That was with a quarterback named Ben Roethlisberger at the helm, but we’ll see what Week 8 has in story for the home team Sunday.

