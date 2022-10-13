3 must-watch games for Steelers fans in Week 6

With the Pittsburgh Steelers once again playing at 1 PM on Sunday, they will be playing at the same time as a number of other key matchups. Additionally, there is another late afternoon matchup which Steelers fans may find intriguing. When Steelers Nation looks to see what else has gone on around the NFL, there are a few matchups which stick out more than others.

First off, lets check out how the three games from last week ended up. Two of the games were determined by less than one score while the other turned into a blowout. When it comes to the betting lines for the game, the following information is the current consensus spread this week as reported by DraftKings Sportsbook.

This game was actually quite close until three touchdowns by the Jets in the fourth quarter made it such a lopsided victory. Yes, the Dolphins were down to their third quarterback. The three scores were set up by a missed long field goal, a sack/fumble, and the Dolphins going for it on fourth down in their own territory as they tried to fight back. While Steelers fans still lament over the loss to the Jets, a game the team should have won regardless, perhaps the Jets are a better team than many anticipated.

Playing out almost exactly the opposite as the previous game, this contest was not close throughout until Atlanta made things interesting in the fourth quarter. After scoring their second touchdown in the final stanza, the Falcons went for the two-point conversion and converted. Needing a touchdown and an extra point to win the game, the Falcons thought they had a pivotal third-down stop with just over three minutes remaining. But apparently the defender did not lay Tom Brady down on the grass soft enough and the penalty allowed the Buccaneers to have a new set of downs. One final third-down conversion just before the two minute warning sealed the game as the final two minutes were played out in victory formation.

Cincinnati’s decision to go for it on fourth down and goal at the 2-yard line in the third quarter rather than tie the game with a field goal ended up costing them. After taking a one-point lead at the two-minute warning, all the Ravens needed was to get into Justin Tucker field goal range for the win. Had they needed to find the end zone, who knows how the game would have played out.

For Week 6, here are the three games (plus an honorable mention) which I think are the most much-watch games, whether or not they affect the Steelers:

(My Honorable Mention)

Sunday at 1:00 PM on CBS

Spread: CIN(-2)

This game gets at least a mention because it is the two opponents the Steelers face coming out of their bye week. If the majority of the reports are true, these two opponents could be the first to the Steelers face after the return of T.J. Watt. Having a good idea of how these teams are trending up until that time is at least somewhat helpful.

Sunday at 1:00 PM on CBS

Spread: BAL (-5.5)

The Steelers don’t play the Ravens until December, but they are the team leading the AFC North and they’re taking on an opponent many did not expect to be 4–1 at this point of the season. So which one of these teams are for real? Options still include “both” and “neither” as well as whichever team is victorious.

Sunday at 1:00 PM on FOX

Spread: MIN (-3.5)

The Steelers next opponent in the Miami Dolphins have gone from one of the last two remaining unbeaten teams in 3–0 to a team or a two-game losing streak. Where will they be next week when the Steelers travel to Miami? Minnesota is 4-1 and will be a good measuring stick. But the Dolphins quarterback situation may be completely different in a week.

Sunday at 4:25 PM on CBS

Spread: BUF (-2.5)

This is a game that should have been circled for any NFL fan after how these two contests went last year. With Buffalo coming off of the stinging defeat in the playoffs in 2021 at the hands of the Chiefs, but also rolling into Kansas City after a beat-down of the Steelers, this game is an early showdown of the two teams many believe are the top of the AFC.

So there are the three main matchups which I believe Steelers fans would see as a must-watch game as well as an honorable mention. Some games are interesting due to the Steelers upcoming schedule while others are just good games.

Obviously the Steelers game itself will be the ones fans care the most about. But which of these other games will be the one you will check in on the most? Make sure you vote in the poll and give your thoughts in the comments below.