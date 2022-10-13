Bears vs. Commanders: Thursday Night Football picks, odds and open thread

The 2022 NFL regular season is here, and it’s Thursday which means it’s time for Thursday Night Football. Considering the game is streamed only on Amazon Prime, it’s the start of something new when it comes to watching football. But when it comes to storylines, there are plenty surrounding this game.

As for the game itself, below you’ll see some vital information for you to enjoy the contest. You’ll get odds for the game, check out our staff picks for the game and to use this comment section as an open thread for the game.

Let’s take a closer look...

How to Watch:

Washington Commanders vs. Chicago Bears

Date: Thursday, Oct. 13

Venue: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: Amazon Prime

Streaming: Amazon Prime

WAS: -1.0

O/U: 38

Moneyline:

WAS: -110

CHI: -110

Staff Picks:

There are games in prime time which you look at the matchup and just don’t get excited about. This is one of those matchups. The Justin Fields vs. Carson Wentz head-to-head matchup just won’t move the needle much for a national audience. 1-4 Washington vs. 2-3 Chicago, who’s ready?! Who will come out victorious? Hopefully it’s a good game. Follow along with other Pittsburgh Steelers fans in the comment section below as the open thread.

In the meantime, be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the black and gold. And continue counting down the days until the Steelers host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6 of the regular season.