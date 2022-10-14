The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming home for their third game at Acrisure Stadium for the 2022 regular season and seeking their first victory in front of their home crowd. After dropping their last four games, the Steelers are looking to get back on track. But the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have a lot to say about the Steelers getting back in the victory column.

Will Kenny Pickett get his first NFL passing touchdown? Can a banged-up Steelers defensive secondary slow down Tom Brady? Can the Steelers get their first win without T.J. Watt?

This Sunday will answer these questions as the Steelers look to get their 2022 season back in a positive direction. Make sure you get all the information you need below so you can enjoy the Steelers Week 6 showdown. The latest odds are per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 6:

Game: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date: Sunday, October 16

Kickoff: 1:00 P.M. ET

Venue: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

Odds: Pittsburgh (+8); O/U (45)

Weather: Live weather update

TV Channel: Broadcast locally on FOX WPGH-TV with either Joe Davis or Brandon Gaudin along with Daryl Johnston as commentators and Pam Oliver as the sideline reporter. Check the national broadcast map to see if the game is on in your area.

Online: NFL Game Pass offers live games for international viewers (excluding USA, Canada, and China) and replays of every game upon conclusion with a paid subscription. A subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket gives access to stream games as well. fuboTV also allows you to stream NFL games online with a subscription. NFL Game Center will update the action on a play-by-play basis.

Radio: Steeler Nation Radio with Bill Hillgrove, Craig Wolfley, and Max Starks. The broadcast will be live on WDVE 102.5 FM and WBGG 970 AM in the Pittsburgh area or check the list of Steelers Radio Affiliates. Viewers can listen anywhere in the world online via Steelers.com, but the Steelers Official Mobile App does have geographical restrictions. The Steelers broadcast is also available on Westwood One radio or SiriusXM Radio on channel 225 or channel 85.

You can also follow Behind the Steel Curtain on Twitter or in the game thread article to catch all of the highlights. Be sure to check back with BTSC after the game for our post-match roundup, and subscribe to BTSC Steelers Radio on YouTube to catch The Steelers Post Game Show with Jeff Hartman, Bryan Anthony Davis, and Dave Schofield.