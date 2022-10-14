Podcasts: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Friday edition

Steelers 2022 is ongoing and we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout: Non-Stop Negativity

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout is the conversation about the Steelers social media conversation. Hosts Kyle Chrise (@KyleChrise) & Greg Benevent (@GregBenevent) expose the hottest takes on social media and beyond. This week, the negativity comes from all sides: Alumni, Fan Base, maybe even a Defensive Captain?? Plus, the return of the Monongahela Monster.

Toxic Takes

Negativity from all angles

A visit from the Monongahela Monster

The Steelers Preview: The Steelers have nothing to lose vs. the Bucs

The feeling with some that follow the team is that the 2022 season for the Pittsburgh Steelers is dead and gone. So the Men of Steel have nothing to lose and everything to gain at home against Tampa. This is just one of the subjects that will be discussed and speculated on in the latest edition in the flagship show of the BTSC family of podcasts with BTSC Senior Editor Jeff Hartman, Editor Dave Schofield, and Podcast Producer Bryan Anthony Davis.

News of the Week

Nothing to lose makes things interesting in the Steel City

Injury Report

Over/Under

Trivia

Final Thoughts

Let’s Ride Friday: How the Steelers can stun the Bucs and Tom Brady

BTSC Senior Editor Jeff Hartman outlines it all on the latest episode of “Let’s Ride”.

News and Notes

A Stunner in the Making?

A visit from Jeremy Betz in the All Betz Are Off segment

Hart to Heart

