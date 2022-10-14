NFL Odds and Predictions: Picking all the Week 6 games against the spread

The 2022 NFL season is now underway! There is only one undefeated team remaining at 5-0 entering the week in the Philadelphia Eagles. On the other end of the spectrum,the Steelers are one of six teams with only one win going into Week 6.

For the 2022 NFL season, nine members of the BTSC will be picking every game against the spread and the over/under point totals. This feature will show all the games for the week including games on Thursday and Monday. Those specific game picks will be featured in the open thread articles for each game. Please remember we are not experts on betting or any kind of sports gamblers. We are just a group of Pittsburgh Steelers’ fans saying who we think will come through each week.

We are using the same program as the last two years called Tallysight. It allows us to show picks in a much more “friendly to the eye” manner. To understand how it works, the default tab is for our picks against the spread. To see the over/under picks, click the “O/U” tab in the upper left. Also, make sure you scroll on the graphic to see all the picks. If there are quotation marks next to a pick, it means the person making the selection made a comment about the game.

Last week, there was one bright spot when picking against the spread. Mark finished at 10-5 with one game being a push. Bringing up the rear was Geoffrey at 5-11. I currently lead for the season against the spread at 43-35 while Jeremy dropped back a little at 40-37.

It was Geoffrey who topped the over/under picks last week going 11-5 just ahead of Matty at 10-6. Mark brought up the rear this week at 5-11. For the season, Geoffrey moved into the lead at 43-36 ahead of Jeff at 42-37. Combining both against the spread and the over/under, Jeremy is in the lead at 78-77 just ahead of me at 78-79.

So here are the picks for the games for Week 6 of the NFL season. Please feel free to list your choices in the comment section below and play along! Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.