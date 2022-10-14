Steelers Injury Report: 6 players ruled out for Sunday

The Pittsburgh Steelers are once again dealing with a number of injuries coming out of their Week 5 defeat. As the Steelers take the practice field for their final official day of preparation for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there were four players who did not participate while two were limited. In the final injury report of the week courtesy of the Steelers PR Department, six players have been ruled out.

One player who has missed the last two games is cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon with a hamstring injury. In Tuesday’s press conference, head coach Mike Tomlin stated Witherspoon is scheduled to do some work this week. Failing to practice at all this week, Witherspoon has now been ruled out again and the decision to place him on the Reserve/Injured List right away now looks even worse.

Another player who missed last week’s game for the Steelers was safety Terrell Edmunds who left the Steelers Week 4 game in the first half and is still in the NFL concussion protocol. Practice fully all week, Edmunds has no injury status for this week and is good to return on Sunday.

Another member of the secondary whose availability this week due to injury has been in question is cornerback Cam Sutton who is dealing with a hamstring injury. Leaving Sunday’s game, Coach Tomlin said on Tuesday that Sutton may not be available to start the week. As expected, Sutton did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday. Unfortunately, Sutton was unable to take the field on Friday and has been ruled out for Sunday.

As if there wasn’t enough in the secondary, Minkah Fitzpatrick is still dealing with a knee injury. For Wednesday’s practice, Fritzpatrcik was unable to participate. To make matters worse, Fitzpatrick was still not able to practice on Thursday. On Friday, Fitzpatrick was still unable to take the field and has been ruled out for Sunday.

To round out the rest of the injuries going on in the Steelers secondary, Levi Wallace is one of two players, with the other being tight end Pat Freiermuth, who left Sunday’s game and were in the concussion protocol. On Wednesday, both players were originally listed as not participating although Pat Freiermuth had his status changed to limited late Wednesday evening. On Thursday, both players were listed as being limited participants. On Friday, both players were once again limited participants and both have been ruled out for Sunday’s game.

Larry Ogunjobi was unable to play in the second half of Sunday’s game with the back injury. Additionally, the Steelers are dealing with injuries on the defensive line with Montravius Adams with a hip injury. On Wednesday, neither player was able to participate in practice. As for Thursday, the news was split as Larry Ogunjobi was unable to participate while Montravius Adams returned as a full participant. Friday saw Adams and Ogunjobi both practicing fully and carrying no injury status for Sunday.

Another position dealing with a lot of injury is a tight end. I stated before with Pat Freiermuth being in the concussion protocol, but Zach Gentry is also dealing with a knee injury. On Wednesday, Gentry did not practice. Fortunately, Thursday and Friday saw Zach Gentry coming back to practice as a full participant and he is good to go for Sunday.

Another player who did not practice on Monday was Steelers center Mason Cole with a foot injury. Cole was seen in a walking boot earlier this week but said it would not affect his status for Sunday’s game. Things continued to look bleak for Cole as he did not practice again on Thursday. On Friday, Cole returned as a full participant and has no injury status for Sunday.

The only player on the list on Wednesday who participated but it was in a limited fashion was wide receiver Diontae Johnson with a hip injury. On Thursday and Friday, Johnson returned as a full participant and he will play on Sunday.

The big surprise on Friday’s injury report was the addition of DeMarvin Leal as not being able to participate due to a knee injury. Unfortunately, whatever happened with Leal it is enough to keep him from playing in Week 6 as he has been ruled out for Sunday’s game.

