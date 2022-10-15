Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Saturday edition

We here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

Nonetheless, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each podcast.

Here We Go, The Pregame Show: Making sure that a rough start does not become a rough year

The Steelers are having a horrendous start to the 2022 season. Is it possible that the prospect of the entire year being so rough might not have to be so. Join Bryan Anthony Davis and Kevin Smith for Here We Go, the Steelers Pregame Show. The BTSC duo break down the Steelers like no one else does as Coach Smith and BAD talk the threat that is Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

Check out the rundown

News and Notes

Recap

Steelers vs. Buccaneers

Dude of the Week

and MUCH MORE!

Listen to the show on the player below:

Steelers Friday Night Six Pack with Tony: Steelers must press on through the pain

The Steelers are getting negativity from all angles after a 1-3 start. But they must press on through all the pain to realize the success that they crave. Join veteran writer and podcaster Tony Defeo and check out all of that and more on the latest episode of Steelers Six Pack!

Checkout a rundown of the show:

Steelers News and Notes

The necessity of pressing on through the pain

Q&A

and MUCH MORE!

Listen to the show on the player below:

State of the Steelers: Can the Pittsburgh Steelers start the climb?

The 1-4 Steelers could dip further down the losing well this week in Tampa, or they could start an ascent. What’s the possibilities? That’s the latest topic of discussion from Daniel Jay on the State of the Steelers. Join Daniel for the latest new offering from the Behind the Steel Curtain family of podcasts in addressing the State of the Steelers.

Checkout a rundown of the show:

Steelers News and Notes

The possibility of a Steelers ascension

Q&A

and MUCH MORE!

Listen to the show on the player below:

