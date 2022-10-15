3 Steelers players fined in Week 5, yet no Bills docked money

The Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t just lose to the Buffalo Bills in Week 5, they also lost several players to injury. However, one aspect of the team which wasn’t being discussed were potential fines being handed out to individual players.

The NFL didn’t fine #Bills S Damar Hamlin or DE Shaq Lawson for unflagged hits on Kenny Pickett that drew the #Steelers’ ire.



The only player fined out of the ensuing fracases was Pittsburgh OL James Daniels, who was docked $10,609 for retaliating against Hamlin. pic.twitter.com/IwfbIdF92q — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 15, 2022

The NFL did fine #Panthers CB Jaycee Horn $10,609 for unsportsmanlike conduct in last week’s loss to the #49ers. No flag was thrown.



Also, #Steelers LB Myles Jack was fined $10,609 for unnecessary roughness in last week’s loss to the #Bills. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 15, 2022

To make matters worse, no Bills were fined for any of their participation in these activities. Damar Hamlin, who hit Pickett when sliding, was not fined for the play. Nor was Shaq Lawson who hit Pickett low after he threw, which had Pickett get up and shove the pass rusher in frustration.

Another Steelers player who was also fined from the game was guard Kevin Dotson, this for his involvement in the fracas which took place after Pickett shoved Lawson. Dotson was flagged for unnecessary roughness on the play.

Three Steelers were fined for penalties in the Bills game, per league source:



James Daniels - $10,609

Myles Jack - $10,609

Kevin Dotson - $5,887



All three were flagged for unnecessary roughness. — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) October 15, 2022

Players losing money is usually a factor in their changed behavior. Often those involved can handle a penalty, but when they start losing money out of their pay checks they are more inclined to change their behaviors. For the Steelers, I don’t think anyone will be complaining about Daniels or Jack’s penalties during the blowout loss.

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6 at Acrisure Stadium.