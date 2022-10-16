Kenny Pickett ruled out of the Steelers game with a concussion

Quarterback Kenny Pickett has left the Steelers Week 6 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with just over seven minutes remaining and the Steelers holding a 13-12 lead. On the first play of the Steelers second drive of the second half, Pickett completed a 27-yard pass after taking a big hit. On the play, Kevin Dotson was called for a hold which negated the gain.

The exact nature of Pickett’s injury is not known at this time, but is assumed to be a head injury. Pickett went into the blue medical tent before being taken to the locker room.

Mitch Trubisky is now in the game for the Steelers at quarterback.

UPDATE: The Steelers have announced Kenny Pickett is being evaluated for a concussion and is questionable to return.

UPDATE: Kenny Pickett has now been ruled OUT for the reminder of the Steelers Week 6 game against the Buccaneers. This per Steelers Senior Director of Communications Burt Lauten.