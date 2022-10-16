Kenny Pickett headlines list of Steelers injuries after Week 6 win

The Pittsburgh Steelers were victorious in Week 6 beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20-18 at Acrisure Stadium, but after every game injuries become a storyline for every NFL team.

During the game no injury was bigger than quarterback Kenny Pickett leaving the game int the third quarter with a concussion. Pickett now enters the NFL’s concussion protocol, and will have to clear several hurdles before he is able to return to practice, or a game. Pickett was injured after throwing a pass and being hit by Devin White. When taken to the ground his head slammed against the turf, causing the injury.

Outside of Pickett, Mike Tomlin outlined several other injuries in his post-game press conference.

Linebacker Myles Jack suffered an ankle injury during the game, but was able to return to the game. The same was said when Larry Ogunjobi left the game with an injury, but was able to get back on the field and help put together a winning performance.

Outside of those aforementioned injuries, Tomlin said cornerback James Pierre suffered a stinger in the waning moments of the fourth quarter when he collided with Chris Godwin after Malik Reed broke up a pass.

Center Mason Cole, who had been battling a foot injury and missed Wednesday and Thursdays workouts, left the game briefly, but was able to return to the game and finish after getting taped up on the sideline.

The Steelers are hopeful to get several players back in the lineup who missed the game Sunday with injury, mainly in the secondary. Players who could potentially return for Week 7 would be:

Pat Freiermuth (concussion)

Levi Wallace (concussion)

Cam Sutton (hamstring)

Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring)

Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee)

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes on the team as they prepare for a prime time matchup with the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football in Week 7.