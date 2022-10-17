Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Monday Edition

Here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, we are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the website but have decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

The BTSC Steelers Mike Tomlin Post-Game Presser Recap

The Steelers beat the Bucs 20-18 on Sunday in a stunner to the NFL world. Of course, Mike Tomlin had a lot to say to the media afterwards. Join BTSC podcast producer Bryan Anthony Davis as he recaps the post-game presser.

The BTSC Steelers Post-Game Show: The Steelers say that the Bucs stop here at Acrisure

The Steelers weren’t supposed to beat Tom Brady and Tampa, but they did in unusual fashion with what seemed like an unescapable situation after a rash of injuries. Join Jeff Hartman, Dave Schofield and Bryan Anthony Davis as they break down the game like no one else does on the latest edition of The Steelers Post-Game Show.

Let’s Ride, Monday: Winners and Losers after the Steelers Week 6 shocker over Tampa

The Pittsburgh Steelers were 20-18 winners in Week 6 and there was good, bad, ugly, unfortunate, and some lucky. BTSC Senior Editor Jeff Hartman diagnoses all five, and gives his thoughts on the game, on the latest episode of “Let’s Ride”.

