Steelers players take to Twitter to talk about the win over the Buccaneers in Week 6

The Pittsburgh Steelers have won their second game of the regular season! After their win moves their record to 2-4 for the 2022 regular season after beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Acrisure Stadium in Week 6.

Following the Steelers’ win, players took to social media to celebrate the big win over their NFC South opponent.

Take a look at what was said on different platforms following the game! I also added some interesting video which I felt fans might enjoy.

Patience is everything.. Good TEAM win!! NEEEEEDED THAT #SteelersNation!! pic.twitter.com/jl3kPmkOi9 — Chase Claypool (@ChaseClaypool) October 16, 2022

So proud of my boy @StevenSimsJr Hard Work Pays⚠️⚠️⚠️ — Anthony Miller (@AnthonyMiller_3) October 16, 2022

All i can do is say sorry to my line and that i’ll be better next time . Lack of discipline on i own it # Gosteelers# W — 6’4 Nightskin (@kdd7696) October 16, 2022

Getting death threats for some penalties is crazy for a game that has no bearing on your life .YOUR A FAN not a owner and you don’t even put any work to feel any type of way about it #HereWeGo — 6’4 Nightskin (@kdd7696) October 16, 2022

No lol but I do like the suspense. https://t.co/2OJnuUbTM5 — Vince Williams (@VinnyVidiVici98) October 16, 2022

The city of Tampa has taken a Double L in the City of Steel! Lightning and Bucs both go down in consecutive days! #HereWeGo #LetsgoPens — Max Starks IV (@maxstarks78) October 16, 2022

Way to go @steelers! — Brett Keisel (@bkeisel99) October 16, 2022

So we did a thing today huh @steelers ☺️ pic.twitter.com/gZbo5b6Wzv — Ramon Foster (@RamonFoster) October 16, 2022

Is there a QB competition brewing in Pittsburgh? — Charlie Batch (@CharlieBatch16) October 16, 2022