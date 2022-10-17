Broncos vs. Chargers: Monday Night Football picks, odds and open thread

The 2022 NFL regular season is in full swing, and it’s an AFC West battle in Week 6. The Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers go head-to-head. When it comes to storylines, there are plenty surrounding this game.

As for the game itself, below you’ll see some vital information for you to enjoy the contest. You’ll get odds for the game, check out our staff picks for the game and to use this comment section as an open thread for the game.

How to Watch:

Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Date: Monday, Oct. 17

Venue: SoFi Stadium

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN App, ESPN+

DEN: +4.0

O/U: 46

Moneyline:

DEN: +180

LAC: -210

Staff Picks:

While the Russell Wilson led Broncos have been a giant disappointment this season, these two bitter division rivals can’t stand one another, and always play close games. It will hopefully be a highly contested games and fun to watch with Justin Herbert and the Chargers looking to keep pace in the division. Let us know your picks in the comment section below. On top of that, follow along with other Pittsburgh Steelers fans in the comment section below as the open thread.

