AFC North Recap: The AFC North is wide open heading into Week 7

The sixth week of NFL football is behind us, and it was quite the week in the AFC North division. With that said, it is time to see how the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns all did in the week that was.

Time to take a look...

Cincinnati Bengals - 30

New Orleans Saints - 26

Andy Dalton going against his old team almost pulled out the win at home, but it was the Bengals who made the plays when it mattered most. However, Cincinnati just doesn’t look right, and at some point the team will need to start showing some of the magic they had in 2021 if they are to be considered legitimate contenders, or nothing more than a one-year wonder last year.

New York Giants - 24

Baltimore Ravens - 20

Is there a more up-and-down team this year than the Ravens? They’ll hold the lead, only to relinquish it. Their defense looks like a shell of its former self, and Lamar Jackson makes some questionable decisions after looking like an MVP the play prior. Two Jackson turnovers was the difference in this game, and the final score could have been worse if not for Saquan Barkley stopping short of the end-zone to preserve the win and kill the clock.

New England Patriots - 38

Cleveland Browns - 15

Bailey Zappe started the game for New England, and suddenly the Patriots have a quarterback controversy on their hands. On the other side of the ball, the Browns look inept in almost every way. The fan base is livid, and you have to wonder what their slow start will mean for certain players, but especially coaches. Sure, Deshaun Watson is going to return at some point, but will that be enough? Fun times in Cleveland.

Pittsburgh Steelers - 20

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 18

The Steelers desperately needed a win on Sunday, and they got it with a patchwork secondary and two quarterbacks needed to get the job done. While some are talking about a quarterback controversy, I doubt that is the case when Kenny Pickett is deemed healthy enough to return to the lineup. In the meantime, all attention turns to the slumping Miami Dolphins in Week 7 on Sunday night.

AFC North Standings

Baltimore Ravens - 3-3

Cincinnati Bengals - 3-3

Cleveland Browns - 2-4

Pittsburgh Steelers - 2-4

Week 7 AFC North Schedule:

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens — 1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday

Atlanta Falcons at Cincinnati Bengals — 1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday

Pittsburgh Steelers at Miami Dolphins — 8:20 p.m. ET, Sunday (SNF)

A look ahead...

The next four opponents for all AFC North teams:

Baltimore Ravens: vs. Browns, at Buccaneers, at Saints, BYE

Cleveland Browns: at Ravens, vs. Bengals, BYE, at Dolphins

Pittsburgh Steelers: at Dolphins, at Eagles, BYE, vs. Saints

Cincinnati Bengals: vs. Falcons, at Browns, vs. Panthers, BYE