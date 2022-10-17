NFL Week 7 Betting Preview: Steelers currently 7-point underdogs vs. the Dolphins

The Pittsburgh Steelers got back on track as they are currently 2-4 after a big in over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. When it comes to the betting lines for Sunday night’s game, the following information is the current consensus spread and over/under for the Steelers this week as reported by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Game Info: Week 7

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Miami Dolphins

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 at 8:15 PM

Steelers betting line: +7

Over/under: 45

Last Regular Season Meeting: Steelers (W) 27-14 vs Dolphins

Win streak: 2 games PIT

Last 3 Meetings: PIT 2 - 1 MIA

Last 10 Meetings: PIT 7 - 3 MIA

The opening line on the game was at +3.5 after the schedule was announced in May. Based on the first six weeks of the NFL season the line has moved more towards the Dolphins despite them being on a three-game losing streak. Even from Sunday night to Monday morning the line went from +6 to +7.

Being the underdogs on Sunday, the Steelers have a current moneyline of +260 to win the game straight up, which is the equivalent of 13/5 odds. So a $20 bet placed on the Steelers over the Dolphins would have a payout of $72 ($52 plus the original $20 bet). The Dolphins have a current moneyline of -315, or 20/63 odds. Therefore the same $20 bet placed on Miami to win straight up would have a payout of $26.35 ($6.35 plus the original $20 bet).

The Steelers are 13-5-1 against the spread in their last 19 games played in October and are 1-4 against the spread in their last 5 games against the Dolphins. The Steelers also have gone UNDER in 6 of their last 9 games and have gone UNDER in 5 of their last 7 games played in Miami.

If looking at the futures bets at DraftKings.com, the Steelers odds to win the Super Bowl are at 200/1 after Week 6. The Steelers odds to win the AFC Championship are 100/1 odds. As for winning the AFC North, the Steelers are currently at 18/1 odds behind the Browns at 15/2 odds, the Bengals at 9/4, and the Ravens as the favorite at 5/8 odds.