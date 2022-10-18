Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Tuesday Edition

Steelers 2022 is ongoing and we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said or typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

BAD Language: You can’t count on the Steelers to give up

The Steelers were not supposed to beat Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay NFL franchise, but they did. This proves anything can happen on any given Sunday. So, BTSC podcast producer Bryan Anthony Davis decided to make no apologies and share his black-and-gold brand of enlightenment. Join BAD preaching his own gospel of the hypocycloids on the new show, BAD Language.

News and Notes

Any Given Sunday

and MUCH MORE!

Steelers Hangover: The Steel Phantom rides again in 2022

The 21st Century Steelers have always been a team with roller coaster tendencies. Here we go again. Join BTSC’s Bryan Anthony Davis, Tony Defeo and Shannon White for another Steelers Hangover in the 2022 season.

Check out the rundown of the show:

The emotional roller coaster that is rooting for the Steelers

and MUCH MORE!

From the Steelers’ Cutting Room Floor: For Mike Tomlin’s Steelers, next man up is serious business.

The Steelers were in such dire straits with defensive personnel on Sunday that nobody would have been surprised to hear ushers asking fans if they ever played football. That’s why the concept of “next man up” is so important to Mike Tomlin. Geoffrey Benedict examines this and more on the latest episode of BTSC’s “From the Cutting Room Floor”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

The concept of next man up

and MUCH MORE!

Geoffrey walks you through everything you need to know regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers.

