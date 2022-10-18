Steelers sign a wide receiver and running back to their practice squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Tuesday afternoon they have made two additions to the practice squad ahead of their Week 7 matchup against the Dolphins in Miami this Sunday night. The Steelers have signed wide receiver Josh Malone and brought back running back Jason Huntley to the 16-man practice squad.

We have signed WR Josh Malone and RB Jason Huntley to the practice squad and released S Scott Nelson from the practice squad. @BordasLawhttps://t.co/kIT3hJryRw — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 18, 2022

After signing him to start the season to the practice squad, the Steelers released running back to Jason Huntley last week in order to add another player to the secondary. A fifth-round draft pick of the Detroit Lions in 2020 out of New Mexico State, Huntley did not make the Lions roster his rookie season. Claimed off waivers by the Philadelphia Eagles, Huntley appeared in six games over two seasons with the Eagles where he had 18 rushes for 70 yards. In 2021, Huntley spent most of the season on the Eagles practice squad as he was only active for one game. Failing to make the roster in 2022, Huntley signed with the Steelers practice squad ahead of the regular season.

Josh Malone was a fourth-round selection in the 2017 NFL draft by the Cincinnati Bengals out of Tennessee. Playing two seasons in Cincinnati where in 20 games he had seven receptions for 75 yards in one touchdown, Malone did not make the roster in 2019. Signing with the Jets practice squad, Malone appeared in two games in 2019 in four games in 2020 with New York where he had four receptions for 16 yards. Since not making the Jets active roster in 2021, Malone spent parts of the season on the Denver Broncos and Green Bay Packers practice squad. For 2022, Malone spent the first portion of training camp with the Tennessee Titans but was released in the first round of cuts.

To make room on the practice squad, the Steelers released safety Scott Nelson. There was already one open spot on the practice squad from where the Steeler signed cornerback Josh Jacobs to the active roster on Saturday.

Stay tuned to Behind The Steel Curtain as the Steelers begin their preparation to take on the Dolphins this Sunday night in Miami.