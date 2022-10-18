BTSC Survivor Pool Update: Week 6 results

The Behind The Steel Curtain survivor pool is rolling along as each week those who make it through are one step closer to the prize. With four leagues completely filled with 100 entries, the fifth league finished with 35 participants. While technically there are 435 total entries, I have one entry in each league as the commissioner so there were 431 different contestants. Hundreds have entered, but only one can go home with the autographed Cam Heyward football.

The most common selection for Week 6 was the only game with multiple contestants making it their choice. All four selections in league three and both in league four were for the Los Angeles Rams over the Carolina Panthers. With the Panthers firing their coach last week and sending a player off the field during the game, things are a bit of a mess in Carolina as the Rams won by two touchdowns.

The only other teams that were selected this week were the one each for the Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Chargers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers, and Green Bay Packers. Of these selections, only two of the five were victorious.

This week, there were no contestants who were eliminated by not making a selection yet again. Let’s keep this up!

So after five weeks, only 1.8% of the entries still remain and there are only contestants remaining in three of the five leagues. If you are still alive, make sure you enter your pick early so you don’t get knocked out due to a lack of selection. This is your reminder, so go make your pick now!

Weekly Update:

Upcoming Week 7 Games of Note:

Most heavily favored: Tampa Bay (-10.5) over Carolina

Tampa Bay (-10.5) over Carolina Closest match up: Arizona (-1) at home over New Orleans

Arizona (-1) at home over New Orleans The Steelers match up: Pittsburgh (+7) at Miami

BYES: Buffalo, L.A. Rams, Minnesota, Philadelphia

(all lines are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

So there you have it! Make sure you check back at Behind The Steel Curtain to stay updated on the contest. Even if you did not enter or have already been eliminated, feel free to check in and see how you would have fared each week.