Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Wednesday edition

Steelers 2022 is ongoing and we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest four podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said and typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each broadcasted episode.

The Steelers Fix: Scouting standout collegiate prospects at Steelers positions of need

The Steelers are 2-4, and there are still 11 regular season games remaining in 2022. However it’s never too early to look towards the future. Join BTSC’s Jeremy Betz and Andrew Wilbar as they break it all down on The Steelers Fix.

Future Black-and-Gold possibilities

The Mike Tomlin Weekly Press Conference Recap: Week 7 at Miami

After a stunning and joyous Week 6, there’s a lot of questions to be addressed despite the victory over Tampa. Mike Tomlin took to the podium Tuesday to discuss his team, the injury situation, and the Miami Dolphins. Dave Schofield, editor of BTSC, gives you all the details on what Coach T had to say leading up to the game in the latest Mike Tomlin Recap podcast.

The Scho Bro Show: The Steelers need to keep their aggressive mindset

The Steelers have been accused of complacency to start the 2022 NFL season, that was not the case in the win against the Buccaneers. It’s imperative going forward that the Men of Steel need to keep their aggressive mindset. This will be just one of the subjects that will be discussed on the Scho Bro Show, the brotherly love entry of the BTSC family of podcasts.

As always, it sure is a good time to get on the airwaves and discuss the black-and-gold. On this show, Dave and Big Bro Scho break down all things Steelers, still talk stats, and also answer questions from fans!

News and Notes

The need to stay aggressive

Dave and Rich walk you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

Let’s Ride, Wednesday: This isn’t just about the Steelers QB moving forward

The Pittsburgh Steelers have plenty of issues, but the quarterback position isn’t the lone issue. In fact, there are a myriad of other problems plaguing the 2022 Steelers. Jeff Hartman hosts the Wednesday episode of “Let’s Ride”, the BTSC flagship podcast.

News and Notes

More issues than just at QB

The Mail Bag

