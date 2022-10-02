The Pittsburgh Steelers, in somewhat shambles look to get right against the New York Jets. With inquiries, story lines, and more, I’ve compiled a list of predictions (some basic, and some utterly idiotic) to look for in this challenging home contest.

For those new to the article I sometimes come close, but ultimately whiff on most of my predictions. Let’s see if I can get lucky this week.

Art Rooney II, proving that he is a man of the black-and-gold people, challenges Jets CEO Christopher Johnson to the Level Up Challege on TikTok. It’s the one where you set up a pile of toilet paper on the floor and see how high your pet can jump over them. His ringer, Boujee Smith-Schuster makes the trip back to the Burgh and wins it for Art II.

Known for his chugging ability, Mitch Trubisky attempts to down an entire bottle of Mrs. Buttersworth syrup, a change of jersey and underwear is necessary.

Mason Rudolph makes waves as local tabloids leak his new relationship with Trubisky’s empty syrup container shaped like a woman.

Trubisky goes 11 for 25 and 122 yards. The Steelers QB1 throws one touchdown, and is intercepted once, making way for Kenny Pickett.

Pickett 8 for 11 throws his first TD pass to Diontae Johnson and leads the Steelers down the field for Chris Boswell’s game winner.

Jaylen Warren gets his first NFL score.

Pat Freiermuth leads the team with 5 catches on the evening, including Mitch’s only touchdown pass on the day. To celebrate, No. 88 and his fellow tight ends Zach Gentry and Connor Heyward jump on horses in tribute to the 24th death anniversary of American cowboy singer, songwriter, actor, musician, and Pirates part-owner Gene Autry to the sounds of “Back in the Saddle Again”.

Najee Harris gains 62 yards on the ground and 25 as a receiver out of the backfield, as the offensive line continues their improvement.

The Steelers get two sacks despite the absence of T.J. Watt. Cam Heyward and Alex Highsmith get it done.

Minkah Fitzpatrick and Levi Wallace pick off Zach Wilson.

Even with the switch to Montravius Adams, the Steelers rushing defense can’t keep the duo of Breece Hall and Michael Carter from running wild, surrendering over 100 yards on the ground.

The Steelers get three touchdowns on the day and two field goals from Chris Boswell, including the game winner with less than two minutes remaining. However, Minkah’s interception thwarts the Jets late rally. Steelers triumph 27-26.

Will any of this actually happen? I’ll bet at least one or two. Heck, maybe every one of them. Be sure to post your predictions — basic or bizarre — below.