The 2022 regular season is in full swing, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for the New York Jets in Week 4. While the Steelers get ready for their second home game of the season, it is time for the BTSC staff to put on their prognostication hats and guess the winner of the contest.

Who will get closest? We will be keeping tabs, so let’s get the picks. Check out the staff picks below:

Jeff Hartman

There is no such thing as a must-win Week 4 game. With a 17-game season, the must-win games don’t come until much later in the season. However, this is as big a game as Week 4 can get for the 1-2 Steelers. On top of that, this seems like a do-or-die game for Mitch Trubisky.

Will the Steelers respond with a winning effort? Will they be able to make enough plays against a Jets defense giving up 27 points-per-game on average? I think they do, and while it isn’t pretty...it’s good enough. Let the quarterback debate rage on...

Pick: Steelers 23, Jets 17

Dave Schofield

Before I give my breakdown, I check to see what others have written in this article before me just so I’m not redundant. After looking at what my brother had to say, I don’t need to say it again as he said what I was thinking. Check out the breakdown by Big Bro Scho as it sums up my thoughts.

Pick: Steelers 27, Jets 13

Bryan Anthony Davis

I can see this game ending in a black-and-gold victory, but not a get-right blowout. This might actually be a game that doesn’t quell any uneasiness of Steeler Nation as a late Boswell field goal and a defensive stop does the trick.

Pick: Steelers 27, Jets 26

K.T. Smith

I’m 0-3 picking games so far this season. Let’s make it 0-4…

Pick: Jets 47, Steelers 4

Geoffrey Benedict

The Steelers offense has to step up, they have to score more. But I don’t see it. I do see Mike Tomlin and his Steelers defense coming off ten days rest to face a young QB that struggled when he faced Brian Flores in Miami. The Steelers put in a game plan to harass and mislead Zach Wilson and pull out a frustrating win that includes a defensive touchdown and plenty of squandered chances on offense.

Pick: Steelers 24, Jets 13

Rich Schofield (Big Bro Scho)

Jeff mentioned above that this is a must-win game for the Steelers. I am not a huge fan of using the term “must-win” so early in the season. I prefer to say that the Steelers have to win or need to win this game. Mitch Trubisky needs the team to win. Matt Canada needs the team to win. The defense needs the team to win (without T.J. Watt). Mike Tomlin needs the team to win. The Rooney’s need the team to win. Most importantly, Steeler fans need the team to win. This team feels a bit like a sinking ship, and a win is needed here just to allow everyone on board to realize that all is not lost and there is still the opportunity to keep the ship afloat. I feel the Steelers come out with a bit of desperation in their play and get the job done at home.

Pick: Steelers 31, Jets 20

Shannon White

I struggle to imagine the Steelers actually winning a single game without T.J. Watt. I promised myself that I would make these meaningless predictions with my head instead of my heart moving forward. Then it comes time to make my prediction on our Know Your Enemy podcast on Wednesday night, and all my rational goes out the window. I am going to stick with my podcast prediction, because I honestly have no idea with this team.

Pick: Steelers 27, Jets 17

Jeremy Betz

Some may look at this game and think it’s the type of contest the Steelers would lose against a seemingly inferior opponent at home. Classic trap game. I disagree with that sentiment. The Steelers simply aren’t that dominant team that might overlook an opponent in 2022. For all intents and purposes, the Steelers and Jets are equals in this young season, and Mike Tomlin’s team has to approach it that way.

That being said, I have to pick the Steelers because this is as close to a “Must-Win” as a game could be in only Week 4. If you lose to the Jets, you could be looking at the distinct possibility of a 1-7 start before the bye.

Pick: Steelers 24, Jets 20

Bradley Locker

I don’t have confidence in either of these teams; as the weeks progress, it becomes more and more clear that both are, quite frankly, bad squads. Even sans T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith could become a true game-wrecker with Jets LT George Fant being placed on IR. Further, I figure QB Zach Wilson to be somewhat error-prone in his first regular-season game of 2022. Of course, there are serious looming questions for the Steelers: e.g., who, if anyone, covers Garrett Wilson? Can any receiver get open downfield with Sauce Gardner locking down one side? But with the Jets largely struggling to run the ball, I think Pittsburgh ekes out a game that it absolutely must win to have any semblance of a decent season.

Pick: Steelers 24, Jets 17

Kyle Chrise (What Yinz Talkin’ Bout)

All the attention is about what the Steelers offense and defense can’t do. But this game will come down to the can-doers. Special teams. I’m talking about field goals and field position. This will be a Danny Smith win.

Pick: Steelers 13, Jets 10

Anthony Defeo

Joe Flacco is among the league leaders in passing yards with 901 through three weeks; however, he won't be playing quarterback for the Jets on Sunday. Zach Wilson, who has yet to play in 2022 and only leads the NFL in inside jokes about his love life, will start. Also, the Jets offensive line, one that is depleted by injury, may be ripe for the picking for a Steelers pass rush that hasn't seen any growth since T.J. Watt went on Injured Reserve.

It won't be convincing, but I think the Steelers will prevail.

Pick: Steelers 17, Jets 13

What is your prediction? Let us know in the comment section below, and feel free to tell the contributors above why they are dead wrong, or spot on!