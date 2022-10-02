Podcasts: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Sunday edition

Steelers 2022 is ongoing and we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest two podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said or typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

Steelers Touchdown Under: Will the Steelers find greener pastures against the Jets?

Week 4 of the NFL season is here, with the Steelers taking on the New York Jets at home. The Steelers are 1-2 on the season and fans are already frustrated, perplexed, upset, and calling for change. What could or should happen from here? What responsibility do certain coaching staff have over the performances to date? Who needs to step up and who is keeping this team afloat? Can they start turning it around against the Jets? Join Matty Peverell & Mark Davison as they answer these questions and more, while providing a global perspective to how the Steelers can achieve success in their chase for a seventh Lombardi, in this latest episode of ‘Touchdown Under’ - BTSC’s Australian sensation.

Rundown:

Steelers News and Notes

Steelers host the J-E-T-S, Jets, Jets, Jets

Who needs to step up and who is keeping this team afloat?

Listen to the show on the player below:

Tune into the latest episode of Touchdown Under, the Australian sensation from the BTSC family of podcasts.

We Run the North: A must win for the Steelers to keep up in the division?

Join BTSC’s Kevin Tate and his AFC North Crew featuring Brandon Herriott, Big G, and Pay Saunders as they break down the division before Week 4 for the Browns, Bengals, Ravens and Steelers.

Rundown:

Steelers News and Notes

AFC North Happenings

Listen to the show on the player below:

Last Minute Thoughts before the Steelers Week 4 jostle with the Jets

There’s always a lot of material rolling trough a Steelers fan’s cranium on game day. What’s the injury report telling us? Did something happen that I missed? Am I going to even see the game in my broadcast area? What’s the line if I want to bet my mortgage on the game? At BTSC, we’re no different. Join BTSC with our last minute thoughts as you prepare to wave that Terrible Towel. This week, Dave Schofield gives his last minute thoughts right before the Steelers contest against the Jets.

Rundown:

Last Minute Thoughts before Steelers vs. Jets

Injury Report

Lines

How to watch

Listen to the show on the player below:

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE