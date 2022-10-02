Knee-jerk reactions are immediate responses to a situation without taking the time to analyze the situation. That’s something as sports fans that we typically do. Especially if you are a full blood Yinzer, or even just a part Yinzer. As is the custom, I compile my knee-jerk thoughts and publish them immediately after each Steelers game (my son Kyle might have a few things to say as well). It’s my version of running my mouth first and apologizing later (or not). So with that being said, I’m going to employ that philosophy here during Week 4 of the NFL Regular Season.

1st Quarter

The Jets win the coin toss and elected to defer. By that they mean they'll wait 4 plays before their offense gets the ball.

Najee gave us a chance to go for a good pass on second down and we pick up the first. MUUUUUTH!

Another good run by Najee. Been waiting 4 weeks for this!

Had Pickens down the field but Mitch aired it out too much and allowed defense enough time to recover. Actually I think Pickens just didn't think Mitch would find him wide open and slowed up.

Love to see Muth getting involved early. Keep that up please.

Had Pickens open for the first down but had an ineligible man downfield. Thought by week 4 the offensive line wouldn't be getting flagged this much. Then again, the pass should have already been away if they weren’t going to hand it off.

Nice end around to set up 3rd and 4 only for the pocket to collapse. Thick Kick is on the field.

Defense shows up on the first drive, forcing a three and out. Should have good field position for the offense. Nevermind...

Dionte Johnson reverts back to his old self and misses a pass right through his hands and bounces off his helmet for it to get picked off.

Highsmith getting a sack early in this game. Ogunjobi makes a great lane that pushes Wilson right into Highsmith.

3rd and 10 and I'm hoping to not see the Swiss cheese zone defense fans are so used to. Minkah gets the stop and the field goal unit comes on.

Jets lead 3-0

3rd down they throw short of the markers and Acrisure Stadium is making their thoughts heard. Kenny chants could be starting in the first quarter.

Zach Wilson runs around in the backfield for a solid 15 seconds and no one can sack that man? How?!

And then Wallace gives up way too many yards on a third and six.

End of the first 3-0 Jets

2nd Quarter

The defense quickly gets themselves into a first and goal situation.

Now Highsmith is limping off the field. Very ‘not good.’

Very next play the Jets hit them with the end around and throw back to the quarterback.

After a penalty on the extra point the crowd is letting the coaching staff know who they want under center. I'm starting to agree with them more and more every drive.

Oh look, Steelers get a decent play and the offensive line gets called for a penalty. Who would have guessed?

Keep your eyes out for pork in the sky because Mitch Trubisky just found George Pickens in the middle of the field wide open and threw to him!

Props to D.J. Watt for a great block so Warren can pick up 10 yards.

Run game getting going that's for sure!

Nice throw and catch! Ruled incomplete and I think Dionte was out by the tip of his toes. Worth a challenge though.

Ruling stands. Oh well.

Third and 8 Trubisky gets sacked and the offensive line gets flagged. Getting tired of that!

Boz puts one through to make it 10 to 3 Jets.

Then Boz gets the rare flag by putting the kickoff out of bounds. Does anyone want to help the defense?

Minkah was within millimeters of his third interception of the season. Jets to punt after a 3 and out.

Great catch by Muth to get in good field position.

Second and 9 and Trubisky hasn't learned when to run out of the pocket and throw it away. Then takes a sack.

That should have been a flag on Gardner.

Defense gets to 3rd and 14. Any guesses if they play zone or man?

Maulet almost had that pick.

Steelers get the ball at their own 34 and get backed up to the 30 on the 1st play.

Third and 13. Oh would you look at that! The offensive line gets flagged and now they’re even farther for third down.

Mitch takes a sack when he had plenty of time to run out of the pocket. Kenny?

Edmunds goes down on a big collision but is able to walk off the field.

I don't even know what to say about that play. It was a sideways flea-flicker that Zack Wilson doesn't catch and then regains control of the ball and throws it out of bounds? That's got to be a flag somewhere right? Apparently not and Acrisure is not happy about that.

The run defense is so inconsistent.

Picked! Cam Sutton! He takes it back to the 30 and I think the play here is to kneel.

MUUUTH!

What happens now? Is the goal the sideline or the end zone?

Trubisky throws it down field to Chase Claypool, it gets picked, and there's a flag. Trubisky gets another shot down field on an untimed down. No, Boz is going for it.

59 YARDER IS GOOD!

Halftime score: Jets 10, Steelers 6

3rd Quarter

It is reported that Kenny Pickett might come in for the Pittsburgh Steelers this half. I've never wanted the defense to force a 3 and out more in my life.

Third and nine. Please defense.

Incomplete. Are we about to see Kenny?

Claypool doesn't catch it and Kenny's first pass attempt gets picked off.

Minkah! DPOY 2023.

Najee gets it down to the half yard line. Keep it Kenny!

HE DOES AND HE GETS THE TD!

Acrisure Stadium is happy now.

Highsmith so close to a huge loss of yards and a sack. That would have been HUGE!

False start backs the Jets up anyway.

Defense makes the stand!

The difference in the crowds attitude is CRAZY after the quarterback switch. And that's before Renegade.

Pickett knows when to run out of the pocket and scramble for the first down. Love to see it.

Kenny finds Pickens and Pickens shakes and bakes for a 5-yard gain. Then he finds him along the sideline for a toe touch.

End of quarter 3, Steelers are up 13-10

4th Quarter

Najee gets a couple to set up third and eight. Show us the arm.

Kenny throws past the first down marker and almost gets Muth for the touchdown. First and goal on the two.

Kenny scrambles and runs it in again! Words cannot describe the elation by the Steelers fans watching this game. Steelers up 20 to 10.

Kenny could throw a ball on the sidelines to keep lose and the crowd would chant his name.

The defense is just feasting on this crowds energy. And then the secondary gives up a huge pass play.

Jets throwing some weird motion but who cares? Not Chris Wormley!

Jets are going for it on 4th and 7th. And the Jets find the open man.

A false start by Michael Carter takes away the two yard punch in.

Minkah was rushing and bats it down but could have picked it off. He would have taken it to the house.

3rd and goal from the 6th and our secondary decides to not cover Corey Davis. That was questionable on if that was an illegal block. Steelers 20 Jets 17

Pickett is getting in a groove and I am loving it!

Big third and three here. Finds Pickens and puts the ball in the perfect spot.

Kenny feels the pressure throws a jump ball to Muth who tips it up and it gets picked off. Kenny's just got to throw it two feet above Muth there.

Can someone please cover Corey Davis!?

Jets face a third and six from the Steelers 46-yard line after the 2 minute warning

Oh no! Now Minkah is down!

Defense is tired. Luckily a block in the back pushes the Jets back 10 yards.

And now Cam is down! Defense better stop because our offense isn't going to have any timeouts to work with.

Somebody needs to tell the defense that The Jig Is Up.

Jets are knocking on the door and this isn't looking good. Time out Jets.

It looked like Hall got in but lost possession and was recovered by someone else. This is hard to watch.

Play is reviewed and is called a touchdown. 16 seconds left. Jets 24 Steelers 20

Kenny finds George Pickens and they are in New York territory. Time out Steelers with eight seconds left.

Time out Jets.

Pickett ends the game by throwing his third interception on the hail mary.

And that’s all she wrote. The Steelers blow a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter 24-20. The Steelers fall to 1-3 as they still can’t win without T.J. Watt and fall to 1-3 on the season.

There you have it, my knee jerks. so I will sit on this for a day or two, analyze it and then talk about it on The Scho Bro Show. CAN’T WAIT!!!