Steelers vs. Jets, Week 4: 1st quarter in-game update

The Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets entered Week 4 in a similar situation. Both teams were 1-2, desperately needing a victory to keep pace in the highly competitive AFC. Back at Acrisure Stadium for just the second time this season, the Steelers were hoping to win their second game, the only one they’ve been favored in during the 2022 regular season.

After the Jets won the coin toss, they elected to defer their possession to the second half. Mitch Trubisky and the offense took the field to start the game, and put together a really nice drive featuring great running by Najee Harris and several third down completions to Pat Freiermuth. However, an illegal man downfield penalty on James Daniels negated a first down completion to George Pickens, and stalled the drive.

Following Pressley Harvin’s first punt of the game, the Jets’ first drive of the game started at their own 9-yard line. The New York drive lasted just three plays before sending the ball back to the Steelers’ offense.

On the first play from scrimmage, a Trubisky pass intended for Diontae Johnson deflected off his hands and was intercepted. The Jets, on a short field, were only able to turn the takeaway into a Greg Zuerlein field goal. It made the score 3-0 with 4:03 left in the first quarter.

Trubisky and the Steelers’ offense couldn’t gain a first down on their third drive of the game, giving the ball right back to the Jets’ offense. The Jets have the football to end the first quarter.