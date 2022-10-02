Steelers vs. Jets, Week 4: 2nd quarter in-game update

1st Quarter In-Game Update

To start the second quarter, It didn’t take long for the Jets to capitalize, and the Philly Special play resulted in a touchdown pass to Zach Wilson. After the extra point the Jets extended their lead 10-0 with 12:37 left in the half.

Pittsburgh’s offense finally started to wake up on the next drive, and it was focused on the running game. Big runs by Jaylen Warren and Najee Harris moved the ball into Jets territory. Nearing the red-zone, Trubisky threw a beautiful pass to Diontae Johnson in the back of the endzone, but Johnson was not able to keep his feet in bounds. The drive resulted in a 51-yard Chris Boswell field goal to make the score 10-3 with 8:30 left in the half.

The two teams showed very little offensive production for the next several drives, and in the waning moments of the first half, with the Jets threatening, Cam Sutton intercepted Wilson with 20 seconds left in the half. When it looked like the teams would head into the locker room with a 10-3 score, a roughing the passer call on Carl Lawson gave the Steelers 15-yards and an untimed down. Chris Boswell nailed a 59-yard field goal to make the score 10-6 heading into halftime.