Steelers Week 4 inactive list follows their established trend

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their inactives for their Week 4 matchup with the New York Jets at Acrisure Stadium. With one player being ruled out due to injury, the list is made up of six helthy scratches. With new roster rules which began in 2020, teams will only need to have five players inactive each game unless they elevate any players from the practice squad. With the elevation of Josh Jackson and Ryan Anderson coming from the Steelers on Saturday, the seven-man list comes courtesy of Steelers.com.

Steelers Inactives No. 2 QB Mason Rudolph

No. 25 CB Ahkello Witherspoon

No. 53 G Kendrick Green

No. 82 WR Steven Sims

No. 92 DE Isaiahh Loudermilk

No. 93 LB Mark Robinson

No. 96 LB David Anenih

For five of the seven players, this is the fourth-straight game being on the inactive list, and six of the seven have been inactive for the last three games. The new player this week is cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon who left the Steelers Week 3 matchup last Thursday with a hamstring injury. Failing to practice at all this week, Witherspoon was ruled out on Friday and is the Steelers first player to miss a game this season due to injury while still on the active roster and not be placed on the Reserve/Injured List. Cornerback Josh Jackson was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday to fill Witherspoon’s active spot.

The new player to the list in Week 2 was outside linebacker David Anenih who was added to the Steelers 53-man roster from the Tennessee Titans practice squad ahead of their Week 2 game. For the first two weeks Anenih was on the roster the Steelers decided to elevate Delontae Scott and have Anenih inactive. This week it was the elevation of Ryan Anderson which put Anenih on the inactive list.

With the Steelers only having two quarterbacks active on game day, it’s not surprise Mason Rudolph is on the inactive list for the fourth-straight game. Carrying nine offensive linemen, the NFL rules allow 48 players to be active as long as eight of them are on the offensive line. Therefore, the additional lineman who is inactive for the Steelers in Week 4 once again is guard/center Kendrick Green.

Because the Steelers have six wide receivers all healthy and available, it is too much of a luxury to have them all active on game day. Once again Steven Sims is not active on game day for the fourth-straight week.

One position group the Steelers have kept on their 53-man roster is having seven defensive linemen. With the Steelers only typically having five defensive linemen active on game day in previous years, they have chosen to go with the six again in Week 4. Although some fand would like to see if he can help the Steelers in stopping the run, Isaiahh Loudermilk did not get a helmet for the fourth-straight week to start the season.

Another position on the defense where the Steelers possibly have one more player than needed on game day is at inside linebacker. While many were happy to see rookie seventh-round draft pick Mark Robinson make the team, he has yet to dress on game day through the Steelers four games of the 2022 season.

As for the Jets inactives, they can be seen below courtesy of Steelers.com. The Jets also made two elevations from the practice squad so their list consists of seven players as well.