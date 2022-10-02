Steelers leave the Week 4 loss to the Jets with a laundry list of injuries

The Pittsburgh Steelers were losers in their Week 4 game vs. the New York Jets at Acrisure Stadium, and there was salt rubbed in the wound of the loss in the form of injuries. The Steelers suffered several key injuries to key players, all on defense, throughout the 24-20 loss Sunday.

After the game, Mike Tomlin updated the injuries to players. Here is who had injuries sustained throughout the four quarters.

Safety Terrell Edmunds is now in the NFL’s concussion protocol after a nasty collision sustained in the first half of the football game.

Cam Heyward was visibly slowed throughout the game, and Tomlin labeled his injuries as both an elbow, sustained in the first half, and an ankle, sustained in the waning minutes of the fourth quarter. In his post-game press conference, Heyward said the injuries are nothing more than the “bumps and bruises associated with play”.

Cornerback Cam Sutton suffered a hamstring injury at some point, and he was added to the injury report last Friday with a groin injury. Without Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) the Steelers can ill afford to lose another member of their secondary heading into Week 5.

Last, but certainly not least, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick suffered a knee injury while making a tackle in the fourth quarter. He was able to return to the field, but an update will have to come throughout the week regarding his practice availability.

These injuries will be key moving forward as the team turns their attention to the Buffalo Bills in Week 5 when they take their 1-3 record to western New York. Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for a brutal stretch in their schedule ahead of the Week 9 bye week.