The 2023 NFL Draft is still months in the distance, but with college football having arrived, the beginning stages of the 2023 draft process has begun. With that in mind, it is time to dive into this past week’s biggest games in the college football world, taking a look at draft prospects who improved their stock based on their performance.

Offensive line is definitely an area the Steelers need to address, and the most likely resource for the solution is indeed the draft. Concerns at cornerback and linebacker also loom large over the Pittsburgh’s head. Although we will certainly break down prospects at other positions this season as well, these will be the primary positions of emphasis, especially early in the season.

Nearly every week during the season, there are several highlight games that steal the headlines, but even when these games overshadow the rest of the college football landscape, we will not be negligent of the other games and prospects in action. Every week during the season, we will recap the previous week’s action and determine whose stock rose the most as it pertains to the NFL Draft.

As always, be sure to share your thoughts on this topic in the comment section below, but without further adieu, here are the highest of highs from Week 7 of college football!

Emmanuel Forbes | CB | Mississippi State | 6’0”, 180 lbs

Jeremy Betz and I talked briefly about Forbes on The Steelers Fix this week, which you can listen to in the player down below. This cornerback class keeps getting better and better, and I feel as if Forbes is getting somewhat overlooked. This past week against Kentucky, Forbes recorded 3 tackles and 1 pass defended while also picking off NFL Draft prospect Will Levis and returning it 59 yards for a touchdown.

Forbes is yet to fill out his frame, as he is most definitely on the lean side. However, his game is solid in all facets. He possesses tremendous foot speed, displays phenomenal instincts, and gets good position at the line of scrimmage against bigger receivers. Consider Forbes firmly amidst the first-round conversation.

Jalin Hyatt | WR | Tennessee | 6’0”, 180 lbs

Tennessee’s upset of Alabama on Saturday was one for the ages. One of the biggest takeaways of the game was that the Crimson Tide did not have a game plan for receiver Jalin Hyatt. Hyatt stomped all over the Tide secondary, recording 6 receptions for 207 yards and 5 touchdowns. Hyatt is typically a secondary option to Cedric Tillman, but with Tillman sidelined with an injury, Hyatt took full advantage of the bigger role in the offense. Let’s see if his success continues when Tillman returns.

Dalton Kincaid | TE | Utah | 6’5”, 245 lbs

Good tight ends are hard to come by in the NFL, and every time we see one producing in college, it is difficult not to stop and at least look. This week, perhaps the best receiving performance came from Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid, who caught 16 passes for 234 yards and a touchdown. The San Diego transfer is having himself a mini breakout campaign, recording over 550 yards and 6 touchdowns through 7 games. If this success continues in the second half of the season, expect his name to be called on Day 2 of the draft.

Darnell Wright | OT | Tennessee | 6’5”, 335 lbs

Will Anderson most definitely had an impact on the game, as did most of Alabama’s front seven. There were several reps where Wright got pushed back near the quarterback, but he did not allow any sacks, and being against a quality opponent such as Alabama, that is quite an accomplishment. Wright is not the most mobile tackle in the world, but he is a body-mover who has proven an ability to hold his own.

Others Who Improved Their Stock

Chris Rodriguez, Jr. | RB | Kentucky | 31 CAR, 197 YDS, 2 TD

DeAndre Square | LB | Kentucky | 11 TCKL, 0.5 TFL, 1 INT

Gavin Holmes | WR | Baylor | 7 REC, 210 YDS, 1 TD

Quentin Johnson | WR | TCU | 8 REC, 180 YDS, 1 TD

Matthew Bergeron | OT | Syracuse

Tyler Lacy | DL | Oklahoma State | 7 TCKL, 2 TFL, 1 SCK

Nick Broeker | OL | Ole Miss

Cameron Rising | QB | 30/44, 415 YDS, 2 TD; 11 CAR, 60 YDS, 3 TD

Hendon Hooker | QB | Tennessee | 21/30, 385 YDS, 5 TD, 1 INT

