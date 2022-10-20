The Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins are two teams who surprisingly don’t know each other very well, even when considering they are AFC teams. The two just haven’t played each other the past few years. For these teams, the game in Week 7 is as big one. The Dolphins are on a losing skid, while the Steelers finally broke their 4-game losing streak last week at home, and this game gets even more attention.

Here is the game preview for the Steelers and Dolphins for their Week 7 matchup in Miami.

Teams (Records)

Pittsburgh Steelers: 2-4

Miami Dolphins: 3-3

Odds (Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)

Steelers (+7.0)

OVER/UNDER: 45.0

Moneyline: Steelers +255; Dolphins -305

Last 5 Games in series (including playoffs)

Steelers: 3-2

Matchup History

Pittsburgh Steelers lead series 15-13-0

Injury Report

Steelers

Wednesday, October 19

QB Kenny Pickett (Concussion) - FP

CB Cam Sutton (Hamstring) - LP

CB Ahkello Witherspoon (Hamstring) - LP

CB Levi Wallace (Concussion) - FP

S Minkah Fitzpatrick (Knee) - LP

LB Myles Jack (Ankle) - LP

OL Mason Cole (Foot/Ankle) - LP

OL James Daniel (Ankle) - LP

WR Steven Sims (Hamstring) - DNP

TE Pat Freiermuth (Concussion) - FP

DL Chris Wormley (Ankle) - LP

DT Larry Ogunjobi (Knee) - DNP

Dolphins

Wednesday, October 19

T Terron Armstead (Toe) - DNP

CB Keion Crossen (Knee) - DNP

LB Melvin Ingram (Not Injury Related - Vet Rest) - DNP

DE Emmanuel Ogbah (Back) - DNP

DT Christian Wilkins (Hand) - DNP

LB Jerome Baker (Hip) - LP

CB Xavien Howard (Not Injury Related - Vet Rest) - LP

CB Kader Kohou (Oblique) - LP

RB Raheem Mostert (Knee) - LP

DL Zach Sieler (Hand) - LP

TE Durham Smythe (Hamstring) - LP

QB Skylar Thompson (R. Thumb) - LP

DB Elijah Campbell (Foot) - FP

TE Tanner Conner (Knee) - FP

T Greg Little (Achilles) - FP

News and Notes

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins enter Week 7 with a lot on the line. The Steelers just recently snapped their 4-game losing streak by beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20-18 at Acrisure Stadium, and the win kept their AFC North division hopes alive, even at 2-4.

As for the Dolphins, their red-hot 3-0 start has cooled quickly by losing three games in a row. Tua Tagovailoa’s concussions put the team in a bind, and an injury to backup Teddy Bridgewater forced the team into using rookie Skylar Thompson in their Week 6 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

While Dolphins fans will certainly bemoan injuries as to their recent struggles, but the Steelers know all about dealing with injuries. Last week, against Tom Brady and company, the team was without their top three cornerbacks. To make matters worse, they were also without All-Pro safety and 2021 Defensive Player of the Year winner T.J. Watt remains on Injured Reserve (IR). Throw in a concussion to Kenny Pickett, and the Miami faithful won’t find too much sympathy from Steelers fans leading up to the game on Sunday night.

Injuries aside, the Dolphins high-flying offense will be a challenge for the Steelers defense with Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill as the high speed forces on the outside of the offense. Even with their injuries at quarterback, the Dolphins are still averaging 21.8 points per game in 2022. On defense Miami has shown they struggle to keep opponents out of the end-zone, surrendering 25.8 points per game.

Is it possible for the Steelers to go into south beach and wreck the 50th anniversary party of the 1972 perfect season team? Absolutely, but they’ll need their offense to improve on their 30th ranked 16.2 points per game, and the defense to duplicate the success they had in Week 6 by keeping the opponent under the 20 point mark.

Not an easy task, but also not an impossible one either.

