Saints vs. Cardinals: Thursday Night Football picks, odds and open thread

How to Watch:

Arizona Cardinals vs. New Orleans Saints

Date: Thursday, Oct. 20

Venue: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: Amazon Prime

Streaming: Amazon Prime

ARI: -2

O/U: 44

Moneyline:

ARI: -130

NO: +110

These two teams are teams who came into the 2022 regular season will a lot of hope for their seasons. Both starting at 2-4, they haven’t lived up to the hype. However, the Saints are hopeful to get Jameis Winston back under center, and the Cardinals welcome suspended DeAndre Hopkins back to their lineup as the primary weapon for Kyler Murray. With Marquise Brown’s recent injury, Hopkins’ return couldn’t have come at a better time. Hopefully it’s a good game. Follow along with other Pittsburgh Steelers fans in the comment section below as the open thread.

