3 must-watch games for Steelers fans in Week 7

With the Pittsburgh Steelers playing in prime time on Sunday night, there will be time for Steelers fans to check out some other key matchups around the league. When Steelers Nation looks to see what else has gone on around the NFL, there are a few matchups which stick out more than others.

First off, lets check out how the three (plus one extra) games from last week ended up. All four games were decided by one score, and two games had the same score. When it comes to the betting lines for the game, the following information is the current consensus spread this week as reported by DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Bengals did not lead in this game until just over two minutes remaining. Getting a field goal, a three and out, and then a one-play drive of a 60-yard touchdown was enough to seal the deal.

The Ravens can’t get out of their own way, and I’m loving every minute of it. With a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter, an AFC North team gave up two touchdowns to a team from New York. Sound familiar? At least it wasn’t the Steelers.

This game played out in a strange way as there were only 13 points scored total in the first three quarters and then each team scored at least 13 points themselves in the fourth quarter. Not accounting for lost yardage due to taking a sack, the Dolphins threw for over 400 yards and only had 16 points to show for it.

This was a good, competitive game, but the scoring was not what many expected. The Bills once again scored late in the game to take the lead but gave plenty of time for the Chiefs to respond. But an interception on the first play put it away for Buffalo. The big question is, can the Bills come up with the victory in the postseason where it matters most?

For Week 7, here are the three games (plus an honorable mention) which I think are the most much-watch games, whether or not they affect the Steelers:

Thursday at 8:15 PM on Amazon Prime

Spread: AZ (-2)

Really? This game? Yeah. Look at the rest of the schedule. The Steelers next opponent of the Philadelphia Eagles are on bye and there are not that many important games to watch. This is the Steelers next opponent they face who is actually playing in Week 7. Since that is the case, it will be interesting to see how the Saints are playing leading up to their matchup in Pittsburgh in November.

Sunday at 1:00 PM on FOX

Spread: CIN (-6.5)

Both these teams are still on the schedule with the Steelers, so for that reason alone it’s a game worth paying attention to. The Steelers currently have the head-to-head advantage over the Bengals should it matter for the standings until they meet again, but their next matchup in Pittsburgh in Week 11 will be a big factor. Both teams are 3-3, so it should be a good gauge on the competitiveness of the matchups for the Steelers in the second half of the season.

Sunday at 1:00 PM on CBS

Spread: BAL (-6.5)

The great news is one of these teams has to lose. I’m still not sure if I’d rather see the Ravens come back even closer to the Steelers or if I want to see the Browns as far out of things as possible. Either way, it’s AFC North football and probably the most intriguing matchup outside of the Steelers this week.

So there are the three main matchups which I believe Steelers fans would see as a must-watch game. Some games are interesting due to the Steelers upcoming schedule while others are just good games.

Obviously the Steelers game itself will be the ones fans care the most about. But which of these other games will be the one you will check in on the most? Make sure you vote in the poll and give your thoughts in the comments below.