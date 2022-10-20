Steelers Injury Report: Missing pieces of the secondary return on Thursday

The Pittsburgh Steelers are once again dealing with a number of injuries coming out of their Week 6 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As the Steelers took the practice field for their second official day of preparation for the Miami Dolphins, there were only two players who did not participate while one was limited. In the second injury report of the week courtesy of the Steelers PR Department, every player limited on Wednesday returned as a full participant.

Looking first at the players who missed the Steelers most recent game, both Ahkello Witherspoon and Cam Sutton were out due to hamstring injuries. Witherspoon has not practiced since his injury which has now cost him three games. On Wednesday, both Witherspoon and Sutton were able to practice in a limited capacity. Thursday, both players returned fully to the practice field.

Minkah Fitzpatrick is looking to get back on the field this week against his former team as he missed Week 6 with a knee injury. On Wednesday, Fitzpatrick was a limited participant but progressed to a full participant on Thursday.

Both Levi Wallace and Pat Freiermuth were unable to play Sunday as they were still in the concussion protocol. With both players practicing in a limited capacity last week, they started off this week’s set of practices by participating in a full capacity both days.

There are a number of players head coach Mike Tomlin mentioned in his injury report on Tuesday. Most notably was starting quarterback Kenny Pickett who left Sunday’s game as he was placed in the concussion protocol. in his press conference on Tuesday, Coach Tomlin said he expected Pickett to be able to do all the things expected of him in practice this week. As promised, Kenny Pickett was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice. Pickett followed it up by practicing fully on Thursday as well.

There were other players who were banged up from Sunday’s game who landed on this week‘s injury report. Steven Sims has a hamstring and was unable to participate in Wednesday’s practice while Larry Ogunjobi was was the only other player besides Sims who did not participate due to a knee injury. On Thursday, Ogunjobi returned as a full participant while Sims missed his second practice. Both James Daniels and Myles Jack are dealing with ankle issues and were limited Wednesday but returned fully on Thursday.

Another player dealing with a nagging injury is center Mason Cole who missed the first two practices of last week before returning on Friday and playing against the Buccaneers on Sunday. Cole was injured during the game but only missed one snap as he got his ankle/foot taped. As for this week, Cole started the week as a limited participant and progressed to being listed as a full participant on Thursday.

The only other player on the injury report not mentioned in Coach Tomlin’s press conference on Tuesday was defensive lineman Chris Wormley who was limited with an ankle injury on Wednesday. On Thursday, Wormley returned as a full participant.

New to the injury report on Thursday were Steelers defensive captain Cam Heyward and cornerback James Pierre. Heyward missed Thursday’s practice as a coaches decision while Pierre was limited with a hip injury. It is unknown at this time if Pierre sustained the injury during practice or the extent of the injury.

As for the Dolphins’ injury report, you can see the names below courtesy of Steelers.com.

Miami Dolphins Participation/Injury Report, Week 7