How to watch Steelers vs. Dolphins: Time, TV Schedule, and game information

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off a big upset win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After dropping four-straight games, the Steelers are looking to get on a roll and stack some wins. But the Miami Dolphins are looking to break their own losing streak on a night they are honoring the 1972 undefeated team.

Will the Steelers look different as several players return from injury? Can the Steelers defensive secondary slow down the dynamic Dolphins passing attack? Can the Steelers offense but up more than 20 points?

This Sunday night will answer these questions as the Steelers look to get their 2022 season back in an even more positive direction. Make sure you get all the information you need below so you can enjoy the Steelers Week 7 showdown. The latest odds are per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 7:

Game: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Miami Dolphins

Date: Sunday, October 23

Kickoff: 8:20 P.M. ET

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Odds: Pittsburgh (+7); O/U (45)

Weather: Live weather update

TV Channel: Broadcast nationally on NBC with Mike Tirico along with Chris Collinsworth as commentators and Melissa Stark as the sideline reporter.

Online: NFL Game Pass offers live games for international viewers (excluding USA, Canada, and China) and replays of every game upon conclusion with a paid subscription. Viewers with a subscription to NBC via cable or satellite can also access the game on the NBC app. NFL+ also shows nationally televised games live with their premium subscription. fuboTV also allows you to stream NFL games online with a subscription. NFL Game Center will update the action on a play-by-play basis.

Radio: Steeler Nation Radio with Bill Hillgrove, Craig Wolfley, and Max Starks. The broadcast will be live on WDVE 102.5 FM and WBGG 970 AM in the Pittsburgh area or check the list of Steelers Radio Affiliates. Viewers can listen anywhere in the world online via Steelers.com, but the Steelers Official Mobile App does have geographical restrictions. The Steelers broadcast is also available on Westwood One radio or SiriusXM Radio on channel 226 or channel 83.

